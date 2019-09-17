Huskies’ Hall, Vail Christian impress at VMS Invite

Battle Mountain's Cal Hill lines up his putt during Tuesday's Vail Mountain School Invitational at the Vail Golf Club. Hill shot an 81.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

VAIL — Battle Mountain golfer Wyatt Hall doesn’t know if he’s going to be in the lineup for the regional tournament next week, but he certainly didn’t hurt his chances Tuesday at the Vail Golf Club.

Vail Christian’s Connor Downey eases his putt into the hole on Tuesday at the Vail Mountain School Invitational at the Vail Golf Club. Downey finished fourth with a 79.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

The sophomore carded a 78 winning the Vail Mountain School Invitational.

“I still don’t know if I’m going to regionals, but I feel confident right now,” Hall said.

Regionals for 4A Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley are at Overland Park in Denver, while 3A Vail Mountain and Vail Christian head to Aspen.

Whether Hall is going to the postseason or not, he finished the regular season in style at Vail. He said that mostly he stuffed his driver in the bag, opting for a 3-wood off the tee. He was pleased with his ability to scramble around the greens and birdied Nos. 11 and 12.

Eagle Valley’s Van Bullock stares down his wedge shot on Tuesday at the Vail Golf Club. Class 4A regionals are at Overland Park next week.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Those tweeters came in handy as Hall and Summit County’s Ryley Cibuta both finished with 6-over 77s. In high school golf, with the exception of the postseason, it’s a scorecard playoff. Hall shot a 38 to Cibuta’s 39 on the back nine, so the Huskies sophomore, whose favorite course is Frost Creek in Eagle, left the Vail Golf Club with the first-place medal around his neck.

Saints shine

Tuesday’s tournament scored four golfers from each team, a rarity when most tournaments score three. Steamboat Springs came away with the team title, but the biggest mover likely was Vail Christian.

Battle Mountain’s P.J. Kessenich grips it and rips it during the Vail Mountain School Invitational on Tuesday.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Using the traditional three-scorer model that will be in place at next week’s regional in Aspen, the Saints had Connor Downey in fourth place with a 79, Quinn Downey at 88 and Oscar Rawlings at 95.

That puts the Saints in the hunt next week. As for Connor Downey, count him as a big fan of the Vail Golf Club.

“I had a good group,” Downey said. “I was playing with one of my friends, (Eagle Valley’s) Van (Bullock). So it was relaxed. I love Vail. I don’t know why, but I love it. I just had fun and that works.”

Vail Christian’s Quinn McGuckin shoots a 97 in his first full 18 holes of tournament play.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Downey said that his key Tuesday was that he was more precise in his approaches to greens with his irons and wedges.

Felix Gruner led the host Gore Rangers, while Gunther Solvedt went low for Eagle Valley. Both carded 84s.