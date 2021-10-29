Huskies hammer Sailors on senior night

Battle Mountain scores one of its five touchdowns against Steamboat Springs Friday in Edwards.

EDWARDS — Forget senior night. It was opposites night under the lights Friday at Battle Mountain High School.

What do you get when you pit a Huskies varsity football team that wants to run on nearly every play against a Steamboat Springs team that prefers traveling by air? A 40-7 rout by the Huskies on a night where the home team honored 21 seniors.

Battle Mountain had two wins coming in, while Steamboat Springs had only dropped two games. Go figure.

The Huskies dominated time of possession with a bruising running attack while harassing Sailors quarterback Jack Hamric all night long, picking him off four times.

Two of those interceptions came from senior Blaze Morales — the Huskies starting quarterback who had brilliant night piloting the Huskies offensive attack when he wasn’t reading Hamric like a book. Senior outside linebacker Aaron Galehr had the other two picks.

The Huskies held the ball for nearly the entire first half while grinding out two 80-yard scoring drives. After the Huskies scored first with an 11-play, 80-yard drive that didn’t include a single pass, capped by a 1-yard plunge, the Sailors needed only three plays to tie things up.

Battle Mountain defenders attempt to stop Steamboat Springs’ tight end Ben Bogan Friday in Edwards.

On first-and-10 from Battle Mountain’s own 41, Hamric hit Cade Gedeon on a long bomb that set up the Sailors with first-and-goal from the 3. Sailors’ sophomore running back Brady Grove punched in the touchdown on the next play, tying the game.

The Huskies then went on another 80-play scoring march, capped by Orlando Castillo’s 1-yard dive up the gut to go up 14-7 after the extra point.

The pick parade got started after that, with the Sailors going on a 13-play drive all the way down to the Huskies’ 4-yard line before Hamrick threw a pass right to Galehr in the back of the end zone as the QB was being hurried.

The Huskies failed to score on the following drive, but after the Sailors got the ball back on their own 44, Galehr again plucked a Hamrick pass that was thrown into triple coverage.

Battle Mountain opened the third quarter with another scoring march, capped by a 21-yard scamper by Kai Ogawa. Morales then picked off Hamrick on the Sailors’ ensuing drive and took it back to the Sailors’ 14.

Battle Mountain's Kai Ogawa runs against Steamboat Springs Friday in Edwards.

The Huskies needed only two plays to score from there, with Tanner Roberts scoring his first of two touchdowns from 5 yards out. Battle Mountain’s Keller Woodworth scored to make it 34-7 Huskies late in the fourth quarter, and after Morales’ second pick, Roberts ran in the last touchdown from 15 yards out.

The Huskies were able to play plenty of reserves late, and the 21 seniors on the roster got to go home big winners after students rushed the field when the clock ran out to celebrate.

The Huskies improved to 3-6 overall while the Sailors dropped to 6-3.