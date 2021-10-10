Huskies harriers finish regular season strong in Aspen

Battle Mountain’s varsity teams finished the regular season with a strong showing Saturday on a challenging course in Aspen.

Courtesy photo

Battle Mountain’s varsity cross-country teams wrapped up the regular season on Saturday at the Chris Severy Invitational in Aspen.

In typical Colorado fashion, the Huskies encountered wind, rain, sunshine, and even the possibility of snow. But that didn’t stop the team from racing well and having a great day.

Many of the athletes were familiar with this course through Nordic skiing and were a little intimidated at first with its rugged terrain, brutal uphills, and steep downhills, but for a team that regularly runs trails, the Huskies were up to the task.

On the boys side, Alessandro Cantele finished second in 20 minutes, 11.2 seconds and Bergen Drummet was third in 20:14.2. The Huskies also got great races from JT Barker (ninth 20:42.4), Grant Willis (13th, 21:56.2), and Hayden Krueger (19th 22:14.2) to secure a first-place team score with 41 points. Aspen came in second at its home meet with 123 points. Saturday’s win was the fifth team win for the Huskies boys team this year and a terrific way to end a dominant season for many of the racers.

For the girls, Hudson Turner (17th 24:55.3) led the charge for Battle Mountain with freshman Bella Williams (18th, 25:15.2) coming in right behind her. They were followed by Stella Jackson (26th, 27:01.9), Kira Hower (32rd, 27:25.8) and Carla Lorenti (46th, 29:29.1) to secure a fifth-place team finish.

This was the last race for a few of the Battle Mountain seniors: Kendall Noble (28:19.7), Grant Willis, and captain Hayden Krueger. All three of these senior racers have been with the team for four consecutive years.