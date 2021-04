Battle Mountain cheerleaders get the crowd pumped as the Battle Mountain hockey team raises the sate championship trophy in the air in the background Wednesday in Eagle. The boys won the 4A state championship three weeks ago by beating Crested Butte in overtime. (Chris Dillmann

cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Wednesday was parade day for the Battle Mountain hockey team in Eagle as the Huskies rode down Broadway and Capitol in Eagle. For the complete story, please go to http://www.vaildaily.com.

Photos by Chris Dillmann

The crowd cheers the Battle Mountain hockey team during the parade Wednesday in Eagle. The parade went down Broadway and Capitol and ended in Eagle Ranch. (Chris Dillmann

cdillmann@vaildaily.com)

From left, Declan Miner, Jensen Rawlings and Scott Suhadolink share a moment with the state-championship trophy before the parade on Wednesday in Eagle. (Chris Dillmann

cdillmann@vaildaily.com)

Here come the boys.Crowds cheer on the Battle Mountain hockey team Wednesday in Eagle. (Chris Dillmann

cdillmann@vaildaily.com)

The Eagle County Sheriff's Office leads the way for the Battle Mountain hockey parade Wednesday in Eagle.for the state-championship win last month. (Chris Dillmann

cdillmann@vaildaily.com)

Kids and adults cheer on the Battle Mountain hockey team during the parade Wednesday in Eagle. Those youngsters look like future Huskies to us. (Chris Dillmann

cdillmann@vaildaily.com)

Despite spacing out the parade as a precaution for COVID-19, Wednesday’s parade drew a nice crowd. (Chris Dillmann

cdillmann@vaildaily.com)