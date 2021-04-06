Huskies hockey earns postseason honors; parade Wednesday

No, we’re never getting tired of running this photo. Battle Mountain hockey collected postseason awards on Tuesday and has a celebratory parade today at 6:30 p.m. in Eagle. (Daily file photo)



Before anyone gets excited, the most important postseason award is still in the works.

This is when the Class 4A state-hockey trophy gets engraved with all the names of the players. You have your name on that trophy, it doesn’t matter what the heck other type of rewards are distributed. The name’s on the trophy forever.

Of course, CHSAA did release its all-state and all-conference awards Tuesday and the 2021 Class 4A state-champion Battle Mountain Huskies are well-represented. Kyle Parliament is All-Colorado, Logan Gremmer is Class 4A all-state and Derek Byron is your 4A Coach of the Year among the highlights.

The Huskies will continue to celebrate their title Wednesday with a parade through the town of Eagle at 6:30 p.m. The celebration starts at the intersection of Highway 6 and Broadway and progresses south. Once Broadway hits the park, the route moves over to Capitol for the rest of the way, eventually ending near the Eagle Ranch Golf Club.

Yes, please come out to cheer, holler, applaud and be merry. Please also wear your masks and distance socially outside of your household.

OK, the awards

The postseason honor roll is interesting just in the fact that Battle Mountain hockey didn’t play the type of hockey that wins postseason awards. There is no Austin Chow, Class of 2005, who would post magnificent statistics to be the obvious choice for the Player of the Year for the state-championship team.

“We’re built for championships,” Byron said on Tuesday and he sounded really cool when he said it.

Absent a fantasy-style player with ridiculous numbers, Alex Parliament, as the team’s leading scorer, eight goals and 11 assists, according to co.hockey.com, got selected as All-Colorado, a mix of the best in the state regardless of classification.

Since Battle Mountain won by goaltending, defense and scoring just enough goals, it’s no surprise that Gremmer gets 4A all-state. Gremmer had a stingy 2.24 goal-allowed average. What’s more had a postseason shutout in the semifinals.

We only bring that up because the Huskies beat Kent Denver, 2-0, in the Frozen Four and Sun Devils goalie Cedric Choi ended up as the goalie on the All-Colorado team. That’s interesting.

Lord Byron, of course, is the Coach of the Year for leading his charges to the crown. We will simply accept that his brilliance surpasses mortal understanding. By the way, players, feel free to think you are teasing him by calling him by his nickname Lord Byron. He’s OK with it. This is Byron’s second all-state appearance because he made it as a player as well back in the day.

Coach Byron naturally feels that everyone on his team should be some form of all-state or all-league. He felt particularly strongly about his defenders, who always get shafted in this sort of voting. (Offense gets votes.)

Byron wanted to see players like Jack Eastabrooks, who was second team in the Mountain Conference, be on the first team, and more of those blueliners get recognized.

But again, the biggest award is still in the house and the Huskies and their trophy are parading in Eagle Wednesday night.

Postseason hockey awards