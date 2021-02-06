Huskies hockey scores with 20 seconds left to tie Glenwood Springs, 2-2

Carter Large has a shot deflected by Glenwood Springs goalie Hunter Oger in the second period Saturday at Dobson Ice Arena in Vail. The Huskies tied the Demons, 2-2. (Barry Eckhaus, Special to the Daily)



Carter Large came up big with under 20 seconds to go in the third period and the Huskies trailing Glenwood 2-1 on Saturday night at Dobson Ice Arena. Taking advantage of a power play late, Kyle Parliament set up Large for a shot that made its way through traffic and into the net and securing a 2-2 tie against the Demons after a scoreless five-minute overtime.

“Our power play was great tonight,” coach Derek Byron said after the game as the Zamboni cleaned up the rink. “Our power play was definitely our bright light tonight, for sure.”

After two scoreless periods to start Saturday night, the scoreboard started lighting up in the third.

Glenwood’s Max Mencimer got the scoring started four minutes into the third with a shot from the top middle off of a face off. Less than a minute later, a Demons penalty opened the door for Battle Mountain. On the Huskies power play, Jensen Rawlings got off one of his many shots on goal on the night, which Demons goalie Hunter Oger blocked, but Dillon Flaagan cleaned up the second chance to make the score 1-1 with 11 minutes to go.

With four minutes to go, Glenwood’s Ross Barlow set up Ian Holm wide open in front of the net for a Demons goal and 2-1 lead. The Huskies took a timeout late in the third period to set up their power play, eventually getting the equalizer from Large.

“Offensively, Dylan played well,” Byron said. “I thought Kyle played well, he won a lot of face offs for us.”

Huskies goalie Logan Gremmer was alert and active all game, snagging glove saves, using his pads to deflect as well as helping his teammates from the net.

“He’s a junior goalie. We expect a lot from him, and he delivered today,” Byron said. “He made some key saves at key moments, and the goals that went in were tough saves — just like our goals, I thought their goalie played well, too.”

Jaden Weiss looks to pass the puck while Glenwood Springs’ Kale Tibbetts moves against him. (Barry Eckhaus, Special to the Daily)



Battle Mountain looks to break the tie next weekend in another matchup against Glenwood Springs before facing Steamboat.

“Just another fun weekend of hockey,” Byron said.