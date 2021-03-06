Huskies hoops get first win and the rest of Saturday’s action

Winner, winner, chicken dinner. Anders Schmidt and Battle Mountain basketball won their first game of the season on Saturday by defeating Glenwood Springs. (Daily file photo)



Meet the happiest 1-13 team in basketball.

Battle Mountain boys basketball saved its best for last by winning its first game of the year in the season finale against Glenwood Springs, 54-50, on Saturday afternoon in Edwards.

“We have been playing together more as a team,” Huskies coach Phil Tronsrue said. “Today, guys were like, ‘This is a team we can beat. We just need to show everybody we can do this.’”

They did.

Daniel Redinger had 15 points, 12 of which came in the first half. Tanner Roberts led the way with 20 points, including 14 in the second half. It always helps to have a hot hand in each half.

While the record won’t be pretty, the Huskies had been in games. They led Summit by nine at the end of three quarters before surrendering the lead. Battle Mountain had also had good outings against Rifle and Glenwood earlier this season.

Even though the season just ended, the key for the Huskies is to get working immediately. Tronsrue said that his team struggled with a lack of voluntary practice during the summer and fall because of COVID. Of course, every other team in every other sport faced similar challenges and Tronsrue has the proper perspective of where sports go in the greater order of things.

But it’s going to be all about reps, reps and more reps this offseason.

“Everyone’s really excited about getting to work in the spring. We’re talking about getting going in a few weeks. If we can have a normal spring, summer and fall, we’re going to improve and be a better team.”

Saints and Gore Rangers play the waiting game

Vail Mountain basketball started the Saturday in 25th in the rating-percentage index, while Vail Christian began No. 26.

We only bring this up because Saturday was the last day of the regular season and the RPI is one of the criterion for the playoffs along with Packer Rankings, Maxpreps.com’ numbers and the CHSAAnow.com Poll.

With COVID-19, the 2A state tournament, which starts Tuesday, is down from 32 to 24 teams, so both schools entered the last day of the regular season feeling quite on the bubble.

Both Vail Mountain and Vail Christian with wins in crossover games on Saturday did all they could do to put their best collective feet forward.

The Gore Rangers pasted Cedaredge, 54-32, while Vail Christian rolled up Caprock Academy, 72-51.

Fingers crossed, VMS (6-4) and Vail Christian should move up in the RPI and other relevant rankings with wins. Hopefully, it’s enough to make the postseason.

“It would be great to have some more time with these guys,” said VMS coach Caleb Florence, who could have been speaking for his counterpart Sheldon Kuhns. “We’d love an opportunity to for the season to last as long as possible.”

In the Gore Rangers’ win at Cedaredge, Cole Pattison scored 19, while Devin Yarde had 17.

Meanwhile, in Grand Junction, Vail Christian welcomed its full roster back and took care of a much-improved Caprock Academy team.

Vail Christian’s leading scorers were Sean Boselli (17 points) and Connor Downey (15 points). The previous sentence is not a typo. Vail Christian’s posts put up 32 points.

The sound you just heard was Kuhns breaking into a grin.

The guards weren’t exactly dreck either, so the Saints (8-4) had good balance. Leo Rothenberg and Quinn Downey had a dozen each. The Saints also hit 9 3s, which could be a cautionary tale were Vail Christian to make the playoffs.

Neither the Saints nor the Gore Rangers look like an easy out for any opponent should the postseason call.

Saints girls finish 5-5

Olathe knocked off Vail Christian girls basketball, 43-27 in 2A Slope crossover play Saturday in Edwards.

The Saints finished the season 5-5.

“You do the best with the cards you are dealt,” Saints coach Tim Pierson said of this COVID-19 season. “The girls we had were awesome with dealing with this. I’m super-proud of them.”

Zoey Barela led the Saints with 13 points.

Glenwood tops Huskies

When the postseason analysis starts, it will come down to Rifle and Glenwood Springs for Battle Mountain girls basketball.

In an otherwise terrific season, the Huskies (8-5) just could not beat Rifle or Glenwood Springs and that inability will likely cost them the playoffs. Glenwood Springs nipped the Huskies, 49-41, Saturday afternoon, completing the season sweep.

In fairness, not making the playoffs was not for lack of effort. Glenwood blew out the Huskies in their first meeting, but the Huskies hung with Glenwood on Saturday and were more than competitive against league champion, Rifle. The Huskies lost to the Bears and Demons by total of 16 points spread over three games.