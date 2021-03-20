Huskies soccer opens 2021 with victory

It had been 495 days since Battle Mountain boys’ soccer played, but who’s counting?

The Huskies remembered how to play soccer after the wait with a 5-0 season-opening win at Summit on Saturday.

“It’s 495 days since we last played,” Huskies coach David Cope said. “I was telling the guys, ‘We’re all going to make mistakes, including me. But also things are going to go well.”

While making any judgment about the season after 80 minutes is folly, some nice trends emerged Saturday. Five goals and five different goal scorers always makes Cope happy. Since Dani Barajas and his 24 goals graduated last spring, a diversified offense is a positive sign

It’s also fun when players make the most of their shot at varsity, another Huskies tradition. Braulio Aguayo got his first varsity start and scored the first goal of the season on an assist from fellow senior Jonathon Munoz.

A familiar face in Kevin Chavez assisted the next two, one to Ivan “Tommy” Solis” and the other to Miles Jarnot.

Munoz to Chavez made it 4-0 and a Bryant Ramirez penalty kick finished the scoring.

Battle Mountain (1-0) host Rifle at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Devils sweep Central

That’s a pretty familiar face on the sideline of Eagle Valley volleyball and his team has started the season 2-0.

After taking down Basalt in four on Thursday, the Devils swept past Central down in Grand Junction on Saturday as coach Mike Garvey takes the reins for Eagle Valley.

No stranger to the court, Garvey spent a good portion of his career as the head coach at the Vail Mountain School, founding the program and later leading it to multiple state-tournament appearances.

Against Central, the Devils were much more on their game — totally understandable — than they were against Basalt.

“We averaged 10 kills per set in Basalt and we can put the ball away much better than that,” Garvey said. “Our job this afternoon was not to commit as many hitting errors. It was great to see us already improving.”

It’s not Garvey’s style to give out individual plaudits, but he did have postgame kudos for setter Amy Vangoey running the attack.

Eagle Valley (2-0) is at Aspen on Tuesday.

VMS lassoes Cowboys

The Vail Mountain School volleyball team opened 2021 with a 25-8, 25-18, 25-17 league win at Plateau Valley Friday night.

“I think our defense could use some work. We were missing our starting libero,” Gore Rangers coach Paige Waymire said, citing the traditional to-do list of any coach after the first contest. “But the defense still improved and held together. On the front row, Cloe Cunningham was killing it. She was blocking and hitting well. Our outside blockers just need to learn when to block and when to pull off.”

VMS was scheduled to play at Hayden Saturday, but the Tigers are in COVID-19 quarantine. That league contest will be rescheduled. The Gore Rangers are at Caprock Academy on Friday.