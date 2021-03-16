Huskies spikers sweep past Aspen in three

Battle Mountain's Claire Ricca puts one down against Aspen Tuesday in Edwards. The Huskies beat the Skiers in three to open the season. (Chris Dillmann

EDWARDS — The rhythms and sounds are familiar. The light is not.

Battle Mountain volleyball returned to action as Season C, which will be boys’ soccer and spiking here in Eagle County, began with a 25-14, 25-18, 25-10 nonconference win over Aspen Tuesday in Edwards.

The cheers of the athletes and the fans were oddly satisfying as was the sound of the ever-comforting thwack of a Huskies’ hand making solid contact with the ball even though it is really weird to be watching a volleyball match with light flowing through the windows of the gym past 7 p.m. Shouldn’t it be dark for the second set with a 6:30 p.m. start?

Battle Mountain's Delaney Gersbach threads the needle against Aspen on Tuesday in Edwards. If Gersbach sounds like a familiar Battle Mountain name, it is. Her father, Charlie, and her aunt, Jen, are both Battle Mountain alumni. (Chris Dillmann

With these salient details out of the way, the Huskies looked like a volleyball team that hadn’t played a match in 16 months during the first two sets against the Skiers, which was to be expected and will doubtless be a theme for all of the early athletic outings by all four schools.

Again, Battle Mountain last played a varsity match on Nov. 19, 2019 (Discovery Canyon in regionals way back when).

“I think in these hard times, starting strong is hard,” said Huskies coach Shelby Crummer, who is starting her first season at the helm. “We were a bit rusty, but you could see us starting to make some connections.”

Battle Mountain's Stephanie Delgado bumps the ball to keep it in play against Aspen Tuesday in Edwards. Delgado is one of three seniors on the team. (Chris Dillmann

Some of the names are familiar. The Huskies return their setter in Drea Pederson who does remember setting for McKenzie Clyncke and Delaney Gersbach, but is still getting used to the hitting stylings of others like Claire Ricca, Karol Loera, who made their presence felt on Tuesday.

“I honestly think we have good hitters at every position,” Pedersen said. “Our middle and outside hitters are new and they’re really exciting.”

That would be Gersbach and Sadi Petrovski — and it’s nice to see No. 7 stay in the family with the latter.

Welcome back to volleyball in Eagle County after an 16-month absence. (Chris Dillmann

Battle Mountain is scheduled to host Basalt, roughly at 12:30 p.m., on Saturday. If you have an old schedule with a game at Roaring Fork on Thursday, that match is canceled. The Huskies start league with Summit next week.