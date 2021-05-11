Huskies take down Eagle Valley, 4-1 Huskies take down Eagle Valley, 4-1 Sports Sports | Vail Daily Staff Report Battle Mountain's Bailey Murray checks her surroundings as Eagle Valley's Angelica Quezada closes in Tuesday in Gypsum. Murray scored twice as Huskies beat the Devils, 4-1. (Chris Dillmann@vaildaily.com) Battle Mountain's Molly Reeder fights for the ball against Eagle Valley's Daisy Becerra Tuesday in Gypsum. The Huskies took a 3-0 halftime lead on their way to a 4-1 win. (Chris Dillmann cdillmann@vaildaily.com) Eagle Valley fans cheer on the Devils against Battle Mountain Tuesday in Gypsum. Devils fans got a thrill when Kassie Carpenter scored on a free kick during the second half as Eagle Valley put up a fight in 4-1 loss. (Chris Dillmann cdillmann@vaildaily) Eagle Valley's Sophie Webster gets the ball under control against Battle Mountain Tuesday in Gypsum. Eagle Valley is home on Thursday for Glenwood Springs. (Chris Dillmann cdillmann@vaildaily.com) Battle Mountain's Charlie Thelen works it forward against Eagle Valley during the Huskies’ 4-1 win over the Devils. Support Local JournalismDonate