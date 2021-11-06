Huskies topple Titans, advance to final four

One can forgive those Huskies fans who were tracking the 4A state quarterfinal game against The Classical Academy from home.

The Classical Academy came into Saturday’s 4A state soccer quarterfinal with a 16-1 record. The host Titans also boasted a 9-0 home record, and if that wasn’t enough, they had defeated visiting Battle Mountain just two weeks ago, 1-0.

So, when the live video feed never materialized, all that kept most connected to the score were comment section updates on Maxpreps.com, and when it showed a score of 3-0 early, it seemed like someone had hacked into the system.

A dominant 4-0 victory over the Titans, however, was not a case of online misinformation.

Three goals in the opening 20 minutes of play got the Huskies off to a hot start, and they controlled the game from there to pave their way to the semifinals.

The Huskies boys soccer team poses after their quarterfinal victory over The Classical Academy. Courtesy photo

David Cope/Courtesy photo

Leo Soto continued his stellar playoffs performance in the quarterfinals, scoring two goals. Joseph Fernandez and Saul Sinaoloa each scored a goal as well.

The Huskies go up against No. 2 Mullen (16-1) on Nov. 10 at Chery Creek School District Legacy Stadium, with a right to play for a state title on the line.

Vail Mountain’s boys soccer team was also in quarterfinal action on Saturday. They faced a tall order as well, playing the late game in the 3A tournament against the undefeated No. 1 seed Jefferson Academy in Broomfield. The Gore Rangers stayed with the Jaguars in the scoreless first half, but Jefferson Academy exploded for three goals in the second to win 3-0.

Nick Kirwood checks a pass from a teammate in Saturday night’s game against Jefferson Academy. Connor Cooley/Courtesy photo



Mason Geller eyes a Jefferson Academy shot.

Connor Cooley/Courtesy photo

Beck Sapp looks on as Jack Schwartz receives a pass.

Connor Cooley/Courtesy photo