Huskies track wraps up regular season at St. Vrain Invitational

Battle Mountain’s Kiki Lettovska finishes up the 300-meter hurdles Friday in Longmont at the St. Vrain Invitational.

Max Williams/Special to the Daily

LONGMONT — The St. Vrain Invitational marked the end of the regular season for the Battle Mountain Huskies track and field team. For some, it was the end of a long career with the team, others the last stepping stone toward the state meet, and for a few, the beginning of a long journey ahead.

While the whole team was feeling the heat Friday at Longmont High School, mostly from the 90-degree June weather, there was also the presence of many top 4A and 5A teams, all putting up one last-ditch effort to qualify for state.

We’ll start with that last group, the rising stars with lots of races left to run ahead of them. Freshman Lindsey Kiehl turned in an impressive time of 5 minutes, 35.79 seconds in the mile while also running a 2:23.07 in the 800, good enough for sixth.

The dynamic sophomore duo of Lily Whelan and Milaina Almonte similarly showed out, getting sixth and 13th in the mile with times of 5:12.59 and 5:23.95 respectively. Almonte also competed in the two mile, finishing third with a time of 11:43.45.

On the boys’ side of things, freshman Porter Middaugh earned seventh place in the two mile with a time of 9:55.65, and ran a 4:35.12 in the mile.

The upperclassmen put on just as much of a show. Junior Augustine Hancock continues to impress with her throwing ability, getting 10th place in shot put with a throw of 32 feet, and third in discus with a throw of 112 feet and 7 inches.

Battle Mountain’s Sam Koontz kicks off the third leg of the boys 4x200 on Friday at the St. Vrain Invitational at Longmont High School.

Max Williams/Special to the Daily

Senior Alberto Aceves and junior TJ Nixon both placed well in their jumping events. Aceves took ninth in triple jump with a distance of 41 feet, 2 inches, and Nixon took sixth in high jump, soaring 5 feet, 11.5 inches.

Elliot Pribramsky continued her dominant senior year by winning the mile with a blazing fast 5:07.02.

Seniors Emma Reeder and Kiki Lettovska put up stiff competition in both hurdle races, with Reeder capturing fifth in the 300-meter hurdles by running a time of 48.24 and 11th in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.79. Lettovska was close behind in the 100-meter race with a time of 16.82 in 13th place.

The relay teams continued to build on an impressive season, with many running season best times. The boys 4×200, led by seniors Axel Orellana and Andore Horruitiner, was one of those teams, running a 1:32.95.

The girls’ 4×400, led by seniors Alden Pennington and Emma Reeder, ran an impressive 4:06.95 that secured them third place, especially impressive following a 30-minute lightning delay.

When asked how she thought her team did, Reeder replied, “Not bad … pretty good considering [the delay], I think.”

Junior Sully Middaugh competed in the two mile alongside his brother, Porter, getting fourth place with a time of 9:46.49. Middaugh had been battling injuries all season and unfortunately wasn’t able to qualify for states in the two mile, despite such an impressive time.

“There’s always next year,” Sully Middaugh said.

So while many senior Battle Mountain track athletes prepare for the state meet in Lakewood next week, what will be their final track meet as high schoolers, we can rest assured knowing the future of this team is bright with the rising stars already making an impact.