Huskies, VMS Alpine rule on home snow

Battle Mountain's Samantha Lindall battles the course and the elements on Friday in Beaver Creek. The Battle Mountain girls won the race, as did the Vail Mountain School boys.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Home-snow advantage is always good.

Home-snow advantage is even better when you can’t see where you’re going.

Battle Mountain’s girls Alpine raced to victory Friday at Beaver Creek, while Vail Mountain’s boys took care of business in what ended up being a one-run giant slalom.

For the technocrats, one run for the boys officially counts as a race, so barring any late rulings, once the results are posted on the Colorado High School Ski League website, racers will qualify for the state.

And that state meet is here next month to be split between Beaver Creek for the Alpine and Maloit Park for the Nordic. The sound you just heard was most of the state saying, “Huzzah, we don’t have to go to Durango this year.”

Berit Frischholz was the fastest in both runs, winning the girls’ race by 2.3 seconds over Vail Mountain’s Ava Cavataio. Leah Sandberg finished fourth for the Huskies and Christina Lettovska sixth. Quinn Kelley (10th) and Rachel Conley (12th) also scored for the Gore Rangers.

Though it was only one run, the Gore Rangers and Huskies gents had their way combining for the top eight places.

Mackay Pattison edged out teammate McCarthy Dorf. Battle Mountain’s Will Bettenhausen took third for an all local podium. VMS went 1-2-5 (Cole Pattison) for the win. Andrew Conley (fourth) and Jakub Pecinka (sixth) rounded out a 3-4-6 for the Huskies.

After two giant slalom races to open the season, it’s slalom time. Battle Mountain, Eagle Valley, and Vail Mountain are all at Copper on Friday.

The Nordic teams are off this week and have a skate race at Tennessee Pass next week.