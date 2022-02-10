Husky wrestlers head to region meet with high hopes

Ignacio Velasco, Grady Devins and Matthew Marshall each won their weight class at the Western Slope tournament last weekend.

Angelo Vasquez/Courtesy photo

There are plenty of storylines heading into this weekend’s 4A Region 1 wrestling tournament, and some have been brewing for multiple years.

When Angelo Vasquez leads his Battle Mountain team to Broomfield on Friday for the two day tournament, it is hard to imagine he won’t be reminded of how last year his son, Jeremiah, then ranked No. 1 in Colorado’s heavyweight division, was prevented from competing at state his senior year because of a positive COVID-19 test. As a junior, his upset of Broomfield’s prima donna heavyweight at the state meet en route to a third place finish sparked a mini-rivalry with the two teams that has the coach excited about heading east.

“We’re looking forward to wrestling the No. 3 Falcon and No. 6 Broomfield teams,” Vasquez said of the weekend’s team aspect.

The Huskies also have myriad intriguing individuals to keep an eye on. Grady Devins, Ignacio Velasco and Matthew Marshall all won their district championships last weekend, with the latter two having eclipsed 100 career wins in their final campaigns to move to No. 7 and No. 8, respectively, on the Battle Mountain all-time list, which is topped by Jesus Morales’s 145 victories. In addition, 113-pound Chris Ortiz, who jumped up to varsity mid-season, could surprise.

“He has wrestled tough for us all year; I think he has a great opportunity to shock a couple kids and make it to the final third and fourth place match and maybe take a state spot,” Vasquez praised.

Even though Velasco — “Iggy” — has had a brilliant season, posting a 40-3 record, he won’t enter as the 145-pound favorite. Broomfield’s undefeated Ryan Vigil holds that honor. “(He’s a) really sharp wrestler,” Vasquez described the No. 2 ranked wrestler in all of 4A. The coach has phrased Ignacio’s task as “taking the head off the dragon.”

Eagle Valley’s Cody Raper will be formidable as well. “They’ve wrestled each other pretty tough since middle school,” Vasquez said of the rivalry. Velasco has gotten the better of the Devil twice this year.

Battle Mountain’s coach had good seats to view Iggy’s progression. He lives down the street and has wrestled his sons since middle school.

“He’s a great kid; he’s one heck of an athlete,” Vasquez said of his neighbor.

“It’s just been fun watching him grow in this sport every year. He’s definitely made the whole coaching staff, his family and the school proud.”

Marshall is the other Husky senior. He’s been accepted at Northern Colorado and hopes to compete at the next level.

“He’s just a go-getter,” the coach said of the 182-pound dual-sport athlete. “Marshall’s one of those kids — I like to tell him, ‘I’m just going to tell you I doubt you right now, and you’re going to go pull it off.’” The football player has a knack for rising to the challenge, each and every time.

“He’s just one of those kids that shows up for practice every day, works as hard as he possibly can, and then goes home with the goofiest look on his face,” Vasquez chuckled.

The final layer of the weekend’s drama involves pioneer Kim Gardea, who was featured in December for being the first female wrestler in the Lady Husky program. Gardea will wrestle for a top-5 state-clinching spot at Grand Junction Central while her comrades are in Broomfield.

Kim Gardea place third at the Tri-Peaks League Championship last weekend.

Angelo Vasquez/Courtesy photo

“She’s sitting in a really good spot where if she gets one or two big wins, she has a shot at going and wrestling with us at Ball Arena,” Vasquez said of her state chances.

Vasquez described his pupil as a sponge. The intensity of daily competitions between Velasco and Marshall is starting to rub off on her.

“She’s started to develop that attitude of what it takes to be competitive in a bigger tournament,” the coach said, noting that his senior rookie has given the No. 2 ranked wrestler in the state increasing fits in each of their three matches.

“She’s definitely in there to make as much as she possibly can of the short time she has in the wrestling room,” Vasquez lauded, noting his staff is searching for a place at the next level for Gardea. “She’s got more want for the sport than most.”

The theme of this year’s crew, through the eyes of Vasquez, doubles nicely as a send-off message for his hungry team: “Never give up, believe in yourself, and go after it.”