Inaugural Mighty Marmot kids trail race held in Minturn

Tessa Martin beams as she runs up the trail during Wednesday's Mighty Marmot kids trail race in Minturn.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

Results from the inaugural Mighty Marmot kids trail race held on Wednesday night in Minturn are below. The Vail Recreation District will hold on more kids trail race this season on Friday, Oct. 21 at the Miller Ranch Open Space.

Races are open to ages 5-10; participants can choose between one and two-mile options and parents may run with their child. Cost is $15 if pre-registered and $20 for day-of registration.

Boys overall

(name, city, age, time)

Mason Portz, Edwards, 9, 7:27

Kordian Konka, Gypsum, 8, 7:41

Maxwell Lowe, Avon, 7, 8:52

Girls overall

Ava Liles, Vail, 7, 8:49

Harlow Murray, Eagle, 6, 9:17

Pepper McCracken, Wolcott, 7, 9:26

Boys 6U

Holden Portz, Edwards, 6, 9:39

James Wallace, Vail, 6, 9:51

Blaise Underhill, Minturn, 6, 10:33

Dominik Orlov, Avon, 6, 10:43

Conor Rush, Vail, 5, 11:48

Girls 6U

Harlow Murray, Eagle, 6, 9:17

Luisa Williams, Eagle, 5, 10:29

Veronica Gill, Vail, 6, 11:43

Tessa Martin, 5, 11:43

Zoe Davies, Eagle, 6, 12:12

Boys 7-8

Kordian Konka, Gypsum, 8, 7:41

Maxwell Lowe, Avon, 7, 8:52

Tristan Martin, 7, 9:16

Girls 7-8

Ava Liles, Vail, 7, 8:49

Pepper McCracken, Wolcott, 7, 9:26

Neve Davis, Edwards, 7, 10:28

Francina Jordaan, Avon, 7, 11:04

Natalie Guerrero, Avon, 7, 11:09

Bellamy Hayes, Avon, 7, 11:14

Boys 9-10

Mason Portz, Edwards, 9, 7:27

Girls 9-10

Violet Rader Edwards, 9, 9:46

Veronika Samodurova, Avon, 9, 9:48