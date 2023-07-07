Inaugural Vail Recreation District home run derby proves to be an innovative hit

Tim Ryan won the inaugural Vail Recreation District home run derby on July 2.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

The 38th annual Major League Baseball home run derby is set for July 10th at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. Eagle County’s first-ever home run derby — according to co-organizer Tim LyBarger — was held on July 2. Similar to the MLB, the concept emerged as a way to fill the two-week break in the VRD softball league caused by the consecutively running King of the Mountain volleyball tournament and Vail Lacrosse Shootout.

“We want to kind of be innovators, forward thinking, not just, ‘ok, let’s sit on our hands for two weeks and do nothing,'” LyBarger said of the collaborative effort between himself, Joel Rabinowitz and his fellow co-organizer Zach Williams.

“I think this is part of that concept and brand.”

Though the softball home run derby was open to men and women, only men ended up registering this year. Nacen Gray, Dan Reynolds, Jordan Wilson, Tim Ryan, Joe LyBarger, Gunnar Wilson and Jay Kraunelis all showed up at the Homestake Peak School baseball field and competed first in a preliminary round to seed athletes into a double-elimination tournament.

Each round, including the qualifier, lasted three minutes, allowing for approximately 35 swings off of pitcher Bobby Cornwell — who gets the real trophy for tossing nearly 1,000 pitches that day.

Ryan, who played baseball at Northern Illinois University in the mid-2000s, set the high mark for the day in the prelims, notching seven dingers.

“He’s a baseball guy,” LyBarger said of the one-seed. “He could hit the ball to right field as smooth as butter.”

With a wind coming out of left field, the ability to call one’s shot in that direction was pivotal for the field of right-handed hitters. Wilson, for example, drilled a 354-foot bomb — which LyBarger felt may have been the longest hit of the afternoon — but since it was to left-center, it didn’t go out.

Later, Reynolds had the best mic-drop moment. Needing just one home run to take down Wilson in the consolation bracket, he connected on the first pitch he saw. After it soared out of the park, Reynolds flipped his bat and walked off into the next round.

Ryan would defeat Wilson in their first dual, but Wilson fought his way through the consolation bracket and returned to the finals for a championship rematch against his first-round foe.

“They were getting gassed,” LyBarger said of the entire field. “After 35 cuts in three minutes; it was hot!”

In the end, Ryan won again, claiming the title of “Mr. Inaugural,” which will be emblazoned on his own custom Trick Threads t-shirt.

“I told Tim, there’s never going to be another first,” LyBarger said.

The champion also got 50% of the registration fees and will get to sign the soon-to-be gold painted “Broken Bat” traveling trophy — a gold slugger which was purchased by LyBarger 10 years ago and splintered during the pre-home run derby batting practice.

Tim Ryan with the broken bat trophy, which will be painted in gold and signed by the winners of the Vail Recreation District’s home run champions from here on out. Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

Overall, the first-time event (the historical fact-checking was confirmed by Vail Recreation District director Mike Ortiz as well) earned a positive reception from the competitors.

“We know the seven that played loved it and are going to talk to their buddies about it,” said LyBarger, who plans to keep it over the Fourth of July — “to preserve the America’s Pastime theme” — and will limit it at 16 entrants. By implementing his marketing strategy earlier, and bringing in the fence from 345 and 355 feet, respectively, to 320 and 330, he thinks that number will be easily reached. He still plans on using the blue-dot balls, which have a compression rating of 525 pounds (compared to the normal 325).

“They stay on the bat longer, hence, you can hit them farther,” LyBarger explained. Innovative ideas — like a 10″ money ball that was placed in the pitcher’s hopper — characterized the unique competition and are representative of what LyBarger likes about his new gig.

In his first year as a sports coordinator at VRD after 33 years in the banking industry, he’s thankful to be working with people who are willing to think outside the box and implement such a “value-added” type event.

“You know I’ve retired from one industry and it’s nice to work with a group that’s open to new ideas,” LyBarger stated.

“They don’t just say, ‘no this is the way we’ve always done it.'”