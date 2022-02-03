Injured Kai Owens sits out of first Olympic qualifying competition

Medical personnel check on Kai Owens after she crashed during Tuesday night’s training session in Beijing. The Vail athlete did not compete in the opening qualifying round on Thursday night at the Olympics.

AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

Kai Owens’s anticipated Olympic debut will have to wait a few days.

The 17-year-old Vail moguls skier, returning to her birth country of China for the first time since being adopted as a 16-month-old baby , did not compete in the opening qualifying round Thursday night in Beijing due to an eye injury sustained from a crash in Tuesday night’s practice session. Owens will look to make her Olympic debut on Sunday.

The Ski and Snowboard Club Vail athlete noted on her Instagram page that she “took a little crash in training” the evening prior to the opening event.

“I’m doing well, in high spirits, and working with our medical team to evaluate and make the best decisions. Thank you for all the well wishes,” she wrote.

Thirty athletes entered Thursday’s first qualification, with the top 10 guaranteeing a spot in the first final Feb. 6. In Sunday’s second qualification, the remaining 20 athletes from qualification one will ski again, with the top 10 from that field advancing based on their best score from either the first or second qualification. Thus, Owens can still make the final, but will not benefit from having two runs to choose from in doing so.

U.S. moguls coach Matt Gnoza told the NBC broadcasting team U.S. coaches are “incorporating boxing icing techniques,” to help the eye, which is swollen shut.

Familiar faces found the top of the results Thursday night, with World Cup leader Jakara Anthony of Australia and Perrine Laffont of France — second in the Cup standings — placing first and second, respectively.

The deep American squad skied strongly, placing all three skiers in the top seven to safely qualify for Sunday’s finals.

Olivia Giaccio kept things conservative on her opening run, saving her cork 1080 for a later date. Her 78.11 put her into the lead early and ended up being good for fourth. The 21-year old worked with John Dowling at Ski and Snowboard Club Vail as a 13-year-old, but has since been with Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club.

The next skier, no. 1 seeded Anri Kawamura, posted a 76.36 to finish in fifth. The 17-year-old exemplified a Japanese team which attacked the fall line of the 28-degree pitch all night, skiing aggressive and fast along the icy, sharp mogul course. The man-made snow was particularly firm in the -6 degree temperatures, which, with a nine mile per hour wind, had a real feel of -23 degrees. The Beijing Olympic venues have been gaining notoriety for their lack of natural snow , and the Games are the first to occur entirely on artificial snow.

The final American, Hannah Soar, kicked off her Olympics with a 74.53 score, which was the seventh best in the field.

Sunday’s second qualification begins at 3:00 a.m. Mountain Time and can be viewed live on NBC’s subscription service, Peacock.