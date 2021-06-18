Is Michael Porter Jr. more valuable to Nuggets as foundational piece or trade bait?

Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. dribbles down the floor in the second half of Sunday’s Game 4 in Denver. The Nuggets were swept in the second round of the NBA playoffs by the Phoenix Suns.

David Zalubowski/AP

Are the Nuggets future NBA champs?

Or is this a mismatched roster that center Nikola Jokic can hold together only so long before blowing a gasket?

All you need are three little words to start a heated debate on Denver’s true championship potential:

Michael Porter Jr.

When MPJ splashes a shot from beyond the 3-point arc with an artistic touch that rivals the master strokes of Steph Curry, I can close my eyes and imagine Joker, a healthy Jamal Murray and the Nuggets leading a championship parade through downtown in the not-too-distant future.

