Is Michael Porter Jr. more valuable to Nuggets as foundational piece or trade bait?
Mark Kiszla
The Denver Post
Are the Nuggets future NBA champs?
Or is this a mismatched roster that center Nikola Jokic can hold together only so long before blowing a gasket?
All you need are three little words to start a heated debate on Denver’s true championship potential:
Michael Porter Jr.
When MPJ splashes a shot from beyond the 3-point arc with an artistic touch that rivals the master strokes of Steph Curry, I can close my eyes and imagine Joker, a healthy Jamal Murray and the Nuggets leading a championship parade through downtown in the not-too-distant future.