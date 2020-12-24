Jeff Shiffrin Resiliency Fund nears $3M raised for athletes

An emotional Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates her first World Cup victory in nearly a year on Dec. 14 in Courchevel, France. The U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team is made up of over 180 athletes, and the Jeff Shiffrin Resiliency Fund is helping athletes across all disciplines ahead of the 2022 Olympics. (Marco Trovati

AP file photo)

The Jeff Shiffrin Athlete Resiliency Fund is at 98% of its fundraising goal — nearing $3 million raised to help U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes across all disciplines continue to maintain a competitive edge during the uncertainty of COVID-19.

With over 180 athletes across disciplines, many paying mostly their own way, the Jeff Shiffrin Athlete Resiliency Fund aims to “keep the flame alive” ahead of the Beijing 2022 Olympics. Donations go from $25 to $1,000 and go toward things like travel, meals, college tuition grants, rehab sessions and more.

“To me, resiliency is the ability to experience something really difficult — hardship, pain, struggle — to experience that, and to get to the other side of it, holding on to some form of strength or purpose,” Edwards resident Mikaela Shiffrin shares on the fundraising page. “And it doesn’t mean you were the same person that you were before … but you keep that strength, you keep that toughness or that determination you had before.”

As part of the Jeff Shiffrin Resiliency Fund, Mikaela asked fellow racers to share their motivational stories by asking “What does resiliency mean to you?”

Three-time World Cup champion Steven Nyman answered: “Resiliency to me is fortitude. It’s having a belief in something and continuing to fight for that and push for that and knowing that it’s possible. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in my career. I’ve had a lot of injuries, a lot of setbacks — mental and physical — and in my heart, the entire time, I’ve known that it’s possible and I’ve known that I can be one of the best in the world.”

Nyman, in his video supporting the fund, also credits his mother for instilling resiliency in him.

Olympic gold medalist and freestyle skier Jonny Moseley; Olympic and World champion Kikkan Randall; three-time World champion Jeremy Bloom; and Olympic champion Jessie Diggins also shared their stories of resiliency, as well as Mikaela.

“In a sense, it’s just holding on to that fire that you had, that kept you going … that kept you motivated and moving forward. So, really, resiliency is just not giving up,” Mikaela says.

In February, Mikaela’s father Jeff Shiffrin unexpectedly and tragically passed away. The Shiffrin family, along with six other families, are matching dollar for dollar every contribution raised up to $1.5 million.

“In creating the Jeff Shiffrin Athlete Resiliency Fund, the Shiffrin family, coupled with these generous donors, wanted to both honor Jeff Shiffrin’s legacy, as well as contribute to the ongoing pursuit of excellence for all athletes across all sports,” the fund’s website reads. “Better days are still ahead of us, and the thrill and challenge of our athletes’ Olympic dreams are worth fighting for.”

To learn more or support the Jeff Shiffrin Resiliency Fund, visit p2p.onecause.com/keeptheflamealive/home. Catch Shiffrin on the World Cup tour Dec. 28-29 in Semmering, Austria; followed by a Jan. 3 race in Zagreb, Croatia.