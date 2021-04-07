Jeff Shiffrin Resiliency Fund to pay $1,300 to every U.S. Ski & Snowboard national team athlete

Mikaela Shiffrin, of Edwards, is nominated for the Laureus World Comeback of the Year award after coming back from a break following her father’s death to start winning again in 2020. The Jeff Shiffrin Resiliency Fund exceeded its $3 million goal to support U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes.

Gabriele Facciotti, AP

Due to the success of the Jeff Shiffrin Athlete Resiliency Fund and support from the Shelby Cullom Davis Charitable Fund, the organization will make a one-time COVID-19 hardship payment of $1,300 to every named 2020-21 national team athlete.

The Jeff Shiffrin Athlete Resiliency Fund was created to honor Jeff Shiffrin’s life and legacy in collaboration with the Shiffrin family and a group of six donor families. Donations exceeded the $3 million goal, bringing in a total of $3,075,899 from 19 different countries and 39 states — with Colorado and New York amassing the most donations. From Latvia to Great Britain and even Luxembourg, U.S. Ski & Snowboard fans from around the world donated and shared their words of encouragement with Shiffrin and her teammates.

“We are nothing without the team that supports us,” Shiffrin said in an Instagram post following the World Cup season, “and I am no exception. … The journey we’ve had this season — the prep leading up to Cortina at World Championships, to the final races here at World Cup Finals — is a reflection of the resilience of my entire team who have stood by me and helped me rise up out of the ’ashes of despair’ and take a chance on possibilities. I am so appreciative of the people around me for supporting me to the point where I am. Learning from my whole team has inspired better outcomes and helped me to see things from a different perspective. This season has been full of new beginnings and exploring different strategic approaches and risk-taking for me.”

The fund has contributed to U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes in a variety of ways, as many funding sources were impacted due to COVID-19. From helping fund air travel to rehab sessions, providing meals or necessary equipment, U.S. athletes were able to finish one of the most successful seasons in history, with 103 podiums, including 27 victories, across all sports.

“The Jeff Shiffrin Athlete Resiliency Fund was able to help us support and sustain athlete funding during the COVID downturn we experienced this year,” said U.S. Ski & Snowboard President and CEO Tiger Shaw in a news release. “We are thrilled to be able to award athletes this one-time payment. Many of our athletes have faced a personal loss of income and an impeded earning power due to a reduction in events and other opportunities this season. We know this payment may not make up for every missed opportunity, but we hope that it can alleviate some of the financial hardship.”

This year was particularly important for athletes as the 2022 Winter Olympics are on the horizon. The Jeff Shiffrin Resiliency Fund helped continue to fuel dreams and keep the flame alive ahead of Beijing 2022.

“We are so grateful to have had the ability and opportunity to train and compete this year,” Shaw said. “Going into this winter we did not know if we were even going to have a season. Because of the support of our generous donors with initiatives such as the Jeff Shiffrin Athlete Resiliency Fund, we were able to keep our athletes on snow and achieved some amazing results. All of our athletes exemplified resiliency this year and I can think of no better way to honor Jeff’s memory than by supporting our athletes in their pursuit of excellence.”

Jeff Shiffrin died Feb. 2, 2020. For more information about the Jeff Shiffrin Athlete Resiliency Fund, visit keeptheflamealive.org .