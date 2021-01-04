John Elway steps down as Broncos general manager, will remain to oversee football operations

John Elway stepped down as Broncos general manager earlier today, but will retain his title of president of football operations in 2021.

“I thought it was the right time,” Elway said during a video conference. “With the opportunity, Joe (Ellis) gave me to move up and looking at the last 10 years, I knew there was going to be a time this was a position I could hopefully move to. I think it’s the right time for me with everything that’s gone on this year, being 60 years old, there are some other things in life I would like to do and still be involved in football.”

Elway informed the Broncos’ football staff of his decision around 1 p.m. Monday and had been visiting with president/CEO Ellis about the transition for more than a month, according to a source.

Under Elway’s leadership, the Broncos won 96 games in 10 years since he was hired by late owner Pat Bowlen on Jan. 5, 2011. The Broncos won five AFC West titles (2011-15), two conference championships (2013 and ’15) and Super Bowl 50 (’15).

The Broncos, though, have missed the playoffs five consecutive years and finished this season with a 5-11 record.

