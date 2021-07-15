John Lynch happy to enter Hall of Fame with Steve Atwater

Broncos safety John Lynch celebrates an interception against the Patriots during the fourth quarter of an AFC divisional playoff game at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver. Lynch was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021.

Jack Dempsey/AP

Elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year in his eighth try as a finalist, John Lynch gets a bonus to his long-awaited enshrinement: He’ll go into Canton the same weekend as another storied Broncos safety — Steve Atwater.

Lynch will be enshrined with the Class of 2021 on Aug. 8, a day after Atwater and the Class of 2020 (which had its ceremony postponed due to the pandemic) are honored.

“I feel like I have a lot in common with (Atwater), because he was fierce and physical on the field, and not someone you wanted to mess with,” Lynch said. “He was someone I admired greatly (as a player). But he’s one of the sweetest, kindest people you’ll meet off the field.”

The safeties have gotten closer over the years, and Lynch said “I was pulling for him, and he was pulling for me” throughout their candidacies for Canton. Atwater, who earned eight Pro Bowl nods in 10 seasons in Denver, got in on his third try as a finalist.

Read more via The Denver Post .