Johnson places seventh in Deer Valley World Cup mogul ski competition

Tess Johnson competes in the women's moguls World Cup competition on Thursday in Park City, Utah.

Jeff Swinger/AP photo

Tess Johnson skied to a seventh-place finish in Thursday’s individual moguls competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International World Cup event at Deer Valley in Park City, Utah.

Johnson finished the 252-meter Champion course in 27.14 seconds and scored 12.01 on her top and bottom air. She also notched a 44.6 score for the turn portion of her overall mark — better than two of the athletes who wound up making the six-person final – but her 74.27 overall result was enough to earn a second run.

Johnson has skied well at Deer Valley in the past. Last March, she swept the national championships individual and dual moguls and back in 2019, she won a World Championships bronze medal in the dual moguls. She’s placed in the top 10 in her last seven World Cup competitions at Deer Valley, including a podium on Feb. 5, 2021.

Tess Johnson takes to the air in Thursday’s World Cup in Park City, Utah.

Jeff Swinger/AP

Jakara Anthony took the win Thursday, scoring 80.15 points in the final, with Jaelin Kauf (77.35) placing second in front of the hometown fans on the only World Cup moguls stop on U.S. soil. Perrine Laffont (77.17) rounded out the podium in third and SSCV skier Liz Lemley finished in 13th with a 68.89 score in the first run.

By winning at the fifth and penultimate stop on the single moguls calendar, Anthony secured the moguls World Cup title as well.

Support Local Journalism Donate



SSCV mogul skier Liz Lemley competes in the qualification run of the women’s freestyle ski world cup moguls at Val-Saint-Come, Quebec, on Jan. 27. Lemley placed ninth that day and was 13th in Thursday’s World Cup at Deer Valley.

Sean Kilpatrick/AP photo

Mogul skiers get Friday off as aerial competitions get underway, but return to the Champion hill for a dual moguls event on Saturday. The Freestyle World Ski Championships are Feb. 19-March 5 in Bakuriani, Georgia.