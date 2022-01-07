Johnson places third at Tremblant, Canada World Cup mogul event

Tess Johnson competes in the qualifications of a freestyle skiing World Cup moguls event in Mont Tremblant, Quebec, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)



World no. 1 Jakara Anthony opened the door, and Ski and Snowboard Club Vail athletes Tess Johnson and Elizabeth Lemley put their proverbial feet in it.

Competing in her first career World Cup, the 15-year old Lemley qualified for the super final and finished as the second American and fourth overall, while teammate Tess Johnson inched closer to a second U.S. Olympic team bid with her second podium finish of the season, placing third.

Lemley, who earned two second-place finishes in the individual moguls and won the dual moguls event at U.S. Selections in Winter Park this December, was first to go in the super final and posted a score of 79.24. Anthony, fresh off her sweep of the dual and individual moguls at the most recent World Cup in Alpe d’Huez, France, was late to her landing off of the first jump. She couldn’t recover, and her score of 77.40, as well as American Olivia Giaccio’s 77.04 had the youngster in pole position with just four athletes remaining.

Those four would ski cleanly, however, with Japan’s Anri Kawamura posting a winning score of 81.76 on the final run, besting France’s Perrine Laffont by 0.33 points and kicking the World Cup rookie off the podium. Johnson slid ahead of Lemley by just 0.01 points with her 79.25 total. Tallying another third place finish could be significant in the Beijing Olympic selection process.

Jaelin Kauf and Hannah Soar have already secured two of the objective Olympic spots on account of their second and sixth place rankings, respectively, on the FIS points list. The final objective selection, to be determined by an athlete’s best finish at one of the designated tryout events, currently belongs to Giaccio courtesy of her victory in the Ruka, Finland, opener Dec. 4. Johnson needs a win today (Jan. 8) in Tremblant or in one of the two events in Deer Valley, Utah next weekend, to force a tie with Giaccio for the final objective spot.

If both athletes were to possess a first place finish, the second highest point result from one of the mogul tryout events would be used. Johnson now has two third-place finishes, while Giaccio’s second best finish is her sixth-place from Friday.

SSCV’s Kai Owens, who also has a top-three finish in a qualifying event (she was third in Ruka, Finland Dec. 4), did not compete in Canada.

On the men’s side, no athlete was ranked in the Dec. 14 FIS points list, meaning the three selections will come from athletes who acquire at least a podium finish in one of the qualifying events. So far, the best result in one of the designated events is a fourth-place finish by Cole McDonald at the Alpe d’Huez, France dual moguls event.

According to the selection procedures, “If no U.S. athlete has had one (1) top three result, in the Tryout Events, then any remaining quota slots will be evaluated under Discretionary Selection Procedures in Section 2 or the Remaining Team Nomination Criteria in Section 3.”

Dylan Walczyk, another SSCV alumna, competed in Tremblant as well, placing 11th as the second American, behind Nick Page in seventh. In the current World Cup overall moguls standings, Walczyk is now the fourth American, 16th overall, just seven points behind of Page, who had trailed him before the competition, but now sits in 14th.

Three more tryout mogul event remain: one more in Tremblant, Canada, Jan. 8, and two more in Deer Valley, Utah, the following weekend. The Team U.S.A. Olympic team nomination date is Jan. 18.