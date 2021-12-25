Jokic and Denver visit George and the Clippers

Denver Nuggets (15-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (17-15, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George and Nikola Jokic meet when Los Angeles hosts Denver. George ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 24.7 points per game and Jokic ranks seventh in the league averaging 25.9 points per game.

The Clippers are 12-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is 9-9 against opponents over .500.

The Nuggets are 8-9 in Western Conference play. Denver has a 7-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Kennard is shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Clippers, while averaging 11.7 points. Reggie Jackson is shooting 37.3% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jokic is scoring 25.9 points per game with 13.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the Nuggets. Monte Morris is averaging 14.2 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 105.4 points, 41.3 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points per game.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 112.2 points, 42.1 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Isaiah Hartenstein: day to day (ankle), Luke Kennard: day to day (hip), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Marcus Morris Sr.: out (health and safety protocols), Reggie Jackson: out (health and safety protocols), Jason Preston: out (foot).

Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Markus Howard: out (knee), Aaron Gordon: day to day (hamstring), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

