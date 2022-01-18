Kai Owens named to US Olympic mogul team

Vail’s Kai Owens reacts after a run in the finals of the World Cup freestyle moguls competition Friday at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.

Rick Bowmer/AP Photo

Kai Owens is officially returning to China.

The 17-year old moguls star who wrote “Beijing” next to the Olympic rings in her journal four years ago is about to realize a dream she described as “a journey coming full-circle.”

“This Olympics is like everything to me,” she said from Deer Valley, Utah, where she finished the first day of a pre-Olympic camp before the team flies out in a week.

“I’m really excited to go and see China now that I’m older. And also, to tie that into the thing I’m most passionate about, which is skiing — both of those things coming together — it’s hard to explain. It’s very personal. To be able to represent the U.S.A. — it feels like everything is tying together.”

Johnson left off Olympic team

It’s bittersweet news for local ski fans, as it means Owens’ teammate and friend, Tess Johnson, will not be making a return to the Winter Olympics. Currently ranked fifth in the World Cup standings — the second-best American — the 21-year-old has podiumed in two of her last five individual events.

“We both know that if I named the Olympic team, she’d be the first one on it,” Owens said about Johnson, who hasn’t finished outside of the top-10 in any individual mogul World Cup this year.

“She’s definitely the closest person to me on this team, so it’s hard. But, I’m also trying to find a lot of gratitude with the U.S. Ski Team and also just pride in our team.”

The fact that Johnson was left off is by no means a slight towards Owens, whom, along with Johnson and Olivia Giaccio, are the only Americans who have upset the now predictable women’s mogul podium triumvirate of Japan’s Anri Kawamura, France’s Perrine Laffont, and Australia’s Jakara Anthony this season. However, John Dowling, Ski and Snowboard Club Vail’s mogul program director, believes it’s a symptom of a larger issue in terms of Olympic selection methods.

“It’s hurting our chances as a nation for performing our best at the Olympics, and it’s hurting athletes,” he said of the established criteria, which utilized FIS Points list rankings from results within the previous two years, including dual moguls results — an event not contested at the Olympics — to select the first two athletes to the team.

“I’m so upset about it,” Dowling said about his thoughts of Tess being left off the team.

“It’s hard to talk about — it’s a travesty. I can’t believe it’s played out this way. It’s horrible. If you look at our athletes, at our U.S. team, we have four athletes in the top 10 in the World Cup right now, and that’s not the team we’re bringing to the Olympics.”

Giaccio earned her objective spot by having the best top-3 finish of anyone at a designated tryout event (Johnson had two top-3 finishes, but Giaccio’s victory in Ruka, Finland on Dec. 4 trumped either of those placements). Meanwhile, Jaelin Kauf and Hannah Soar were the benefactors of having top-six rankings in the Dec. 15 FIS Points List, positions they held largely on account of successes in dual moguls results. Soar’s second-place and Kauf’s third-place finish came at Deer Valley two years ago.

“We’ve all known what it takes — two seasons ago, before the events even started — that FIS points matter,” Owens noted, pointing out the importance of taking advantage of both duals and individual events during that time.

“I think it’s something that hopefully can bring our team together because this is something to be proud of. Everyone contesting to go to the Games has podium potential. It’s heartbreaking because Tess is my best friend and when we made the team, I always dreamt of going with her.”

While Owens is correct in saying every contender for this year’s U.S. moguls team is internationally elite, the system objectively failed to nominate the top-scoring individual mogul athletes from the current season. Kauf’s results in individual mogul World Cups this year are seventh, 25th, 21st and 14th, respectively, while Johnson’s season has gone like this: eighth, fourth, third, third, ninth, 10th and ninth. Soar’s resume — with a fith, eighth, eighth, 15th and seventh-place finishes, respectively — is also worse than Johnson’s.

Still, considering her recent performances, Johnson seemed well-positioned to nab the fourth discretionary slot for the team. Then, the U.S. selection committee took an unexpected left turn.

The criteria states that in order for an athlete to be nominated by discretion, they must “clearly demonstrate the ability to produce a medal-winning result or demonstrate future medal potential by achieving one of the following criteria listed (in no specific order of priority): 1) one top-eight result in the last 24 months at a FIS World Cup, World Championships, X Games, or Dew Tour, or 2) a top-20 ranking within the last 24 months on the FIS points list.”

With four top-five results in the last two months, Johnson more than fit the bill, as did Owens or even 15-year-old Elizabeth Lemley — all three athletes Dowling filed the necessary petitions for as stated in the discretionary policies.

After a hearing, however, the selection committee notified Johnson that her resume was not satisfactory.

“I did not meet objective criteria for the Games, therefore my hope remained with the fourth and final spot which was a discretionary spot,” she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “Yet, despite my results again, the committee selected by the @usskiteam to oversee discretionary cases decided that they were not good enough.”

Because they eschewed the discretionary process for naming a fourth member, that selection would be determined by going back to the FIS points list, where Owens is ranked above Johnson.

“Basically, three out of our four athletes have been named primarily because of dual results, not even the event we are competing at in the Olympics,” Dowling stated.

According to Dowling, the FIS Points List was implemented to set minimum quotas at World Cups for competing countries.

“It was never intended to be used as a selection device for national teams,” stated Dowling, who believes the U.S. ought to create its own in-house ranking system which considers the nuance of each freestyle discipline in figuring out which athletes have the most medal potential.

At time of reporting, the U.S. Freestyle Ski Team’s communications department had not replied to an email request from the Vail Daily to comment on the calculations behind the moguls team’s decision.

Johnson demonstrated class and poise in her social media post, stating, “I’m grateful to the U.S. Ski Team for funding me with the opportunities to chase my dreams and achieve what I have so far, but I’m simultaneously crushed by their decision. This wound will take time to heal,” Johnson wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, adding that she will be cheering on her teammates and will continue striving for success.

“If you look at how the rest of the World Cup shakes out, Tess is still a contender,” Dowling said.

“She’s got a lot of things still to do.”

Owens is hopeful that this isn’t the end of Vail’s dynamic mogul duo.

“I think we just get better, both improve, and shoot for the next one together,” she said about her and Johnson’s road ahead.

Owens to return to birth country

For Owens, who was abandoned by her birth parents in a town square and sent to an orphanage in the Anhui province, about a day’s drive from Beijing, before being adopted by John and Amy Owens in 2005, the return to China presents a potentially golden opportunity.

“I’m looking forward to this event and kind of just enjoying the process,” Owens said.

She’ll face a stiff competition on the virgin slope.

“The precision these top three athletes are skiing with is very high,” Dowling said about the stacked field.

“Somebody like Kai — she’s got that highest DD (degree of difficulty) when she throws her cork-to-cork grab. She can make her presence known.”

Owens believes that if everything falls into place, she has a chance at a medal.

“For me to get on the podium, it’s going to take my best stuff, every run. I think my best can beat at least one of those girls,” she said, noting that the Laffont, Anthony and Kawamura are “skiing incredibly right now.”

Dowling believes if Owens continues to sharpen some technical aspects, she can be a podium contender.

“She’s obviously got the potential with her air package,” he said.

“Those U.S. coaches and athletes know the game, it’s just a matter of whether they can upset the apple cart at the top.”

Owens sees consistency as the main factor for success.

“I have lots of little parts that are consistent, but I’d say my overall run is something I’m really working on — being able to put three runs down,” she said about what she’s working on this week.

Even though this particular Olympics represent so much to her, she isn’t changing her mindset going into the event.

“My primary focus is always to improve,” she said about her main goal for the Games. “I’m always skiing to improve; my goal is always to get better everyday. The same goes for China.”