Keegan Swenson wins Leadville Trail 100 MTB by over 14 minutes

Keegan Swenson won the 2022 Leadville Trail 100 MTB on Saturday in a time of 6:00:01.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Looking back on his 105-mile tour of the “cloud city,” I’m sure Keegan Swenson is thinking there was a second or two he left out on the course. Whether it really matters is up for debate, I suppose.

The Life Time Grand Prix leader demonstrated his dominance over the endurance mountain bike and gravel scene on Saturday, blasting the Leadville Trail 100 MTB’s most elite field in race history with a 14 minute, 30 second win. He narrowly missed becoming the third athlete in the race’s 28-year running to go sub-six hours, finishing in a time of 6:00:01.

Swenson made his move shortly after leading a group of 10 cyclists up the famed Columbine climb to the course’s high point and turnaround. Swenson and Grotts created a gap early, blowing up the peloton for good on the climb. Swenson also pedaled away from Grotts, one of the best mountain bike climbers in the world, before the climb’s 13,000-foot climax, hitting the turnaround with a healthy lead. By the time he was back in Twin Lakes, it was a five-minute margin.

John Gaston of Aspen and Howard Grotts exit Hagerman Pass road in the later stages of the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race on Saturday. Gaston would place second.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

When he exited Hagerman Pass onto Turquoise Lake Road, his lead had ballooned to 10:45 with approximately 16-miles remaining. Grotts and John Gaston, of Aspen, hit Turquoise Lake Road together, in second and third, respectively.

In the race’s final hour, Gaston hung with Grotts, a three-time Leadville Trail 100 MTB champion from 2017-2019. In one of the last rolling hills past Lake County High School, the Aspen skimo star pulled away, notching a shocking second-place finish that even he couldn’t believe.

“Bewilderment. Astonishment,” he said when asked what his thoughts were as he crossed the finish line in 6:14:31.

“My whole life I never thought I’d ever get a podium at Leadville. Ever. Not even a pipe dream. So this is crazy to me. Honestly, I’m still not even sure how it happened.”

John Gaston (right), Howard Grotts (middle) and Alexey Vermeulen chat at the finish line of the 2022 Leadville Trail 100 MTB on Saturday.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

This story will be updated throughout the day.