Keeler: Nathaniel Hackett is everything Vic Fangio wasn’t. But if Broncos don’t get him a QB, it won’t matter.

Green Bay Packers’ offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett addresses the media during a press conference Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.

Matt Ludtke/The Associated Press

If Vic Fangio reminded you of Eeyore, Winnie the Pooh’s perpetually grey and gloomy pal, then Nathaniel Hackett is Tigger, bouncing from drill to drill.

Hackett, the Broncos’ new coach, has a dossier that reads like everything his predecessor was not: An offensive-minded Star Wars nerd, a former pre-med student and dance teacher who quotes Justin Timberlake lyrics and weaves catch phrases from “Austin Powers” movies into his game plans.

To Uncle Vic, football was a 15-round boxing match, bloody and brutal. Fangio was the old trainer, sitting in the corner in oversized sweats with a towel dangling over one shoulder. To Hackett, the NFL is fun. Like, can you believe we actually get PAID to do this?

“No one,” Aaron Rodgers said of Hackett, his offensive coordinator and partner in crime in Green Bay from 2019-21, “brings me more joy.”

Read more via The Denver Post .