Keystone Resort opens Friday with top-to-bottom skiing

The state has cleared the way for Keystone Resort to open for the season at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, with top-to-bottom skiing and riding out of River Run Village.

Summit County Manager Scott Vargo confirmed Thursday evening that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment had approved Keystone’s operating plan.

Passholders who’ve made a reservation will be able to hit more than three miles of trails over about 60 acres via the River Run Gondola, Summit Express and Montezuma Express lifts, according to a press release. Open trails include Schoolmarm, Silverspoon, Last Chance, Jaybird, Dercum’s Dash, lower River Run and Endeavor.

With its Friday opening, Keystone will be the first ski area in Summit County to open for the 2020-21 winter. Keystone will be spinning its lifts for skiing and snowboarding for the first time since the novel coronavirus pandemic halted last season in mid-March.

As of Thursday afternoon, reservations to ski and snowboard through the resort’s opening weekend were full. Reservations for Monday through Nov. 13 remained available. Additional week-of reservations will open to passholders Wednesday for reservations through Nov. 20, the release stated.

The ski resort implemented the reservation system for passholders as part of its novel coronavirus protocol.

The reservations that were opened to season passholders Thursday are week-of reservations, which will be unlimited to season passholders, pending availability.

All Vail Resorts properties also will allow passholders to book up to seven priority reservation days at a time that are more than a week away. The waiting room to reserve priority days will open at 7 a.m. Friday, and passholders will be able to make reservations starting at 8 a.m.

The reservation system is exclusive to passholders through Dec. 7.