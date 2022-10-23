Kids hit the trails in Edwards as Vail Recreation District expands into youth running series

A group of more than 40 runners ages 5-10 take to the trails in Edwards for the Mighty Marmot 1-mile race on Friday.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

RESULTS Mighty Marmot 1 mile 6-and-under male 1. Holden Portz 09:52 2. Nolan Dobson 10:28 3. John John LaConte 11:46 4. John Schofield 11:59 5. Blaise Underhill 14:07 6. Ryland Haas 15:10 6-and-under female 1. Harlow Murray 10:33 2. Veronica Gill 14:09 3. Luisa Williams 14:14 4. Tessa Martin 15:08 7-8 male 1. Kordian Konka 07:59 2. Harry Sunday 08:00 3. Logan Parish 08:25 4. Cormac Smith 08:26 5. Beau Wacker 09:04 6. Mack Mallory 09:06 7. Maxwell Lowe 09:33 8. Tristan Martin 09:46 9. Tristan Shankland 11:58 10. Luki Stecher 12:50 7-8 female 1. Ava Liles 10:12 2. Pepper McCrackern 10:13 3. Evelyn McCafferty 10:27 4. Giorgia Reatti 10:28 5. Neve Davis 11:15 6. Lilia LaConte 11:18 7. Lelani Stecher 14:23 9-10 Male 1. Mason Portz 08:05 9-10 Female 1. Aberle Hyatt 08:23 2. Brynley Velez 08:58 3. Anika Kraft 09:08 4. Violet Rader 10:06 5. Jane Wyse 12:34 6. Eleanor Schofield 14:24 Mighty Marmot 2 mile 6-and-under male 1. Tristan Sadler 19:05 7-8 Male 1. Bryce Dobson 15:48 2. Kai Sadler 15:50 3. Thomas Wyse 15:59 4. Cooper Jones 16:19 5. Calvin Chipko 16:33 6. Wes Weaver 17:26 7-8 Female 1. Kyler Brummer 16:12 2. Elin Hedrick 17:35 3. Brroke Weaver 19:02 4. Skylar Raisch 25:00 5. Juniper Reed 25:00 9-10 male 1. Everett Almonte 15:15

Eight-year-old Harry Sunday led the whole race — 1 mile over a singletrack dirt trail with a difficult hill in Edwards — right up until the very last second when he was passed at the finish line.

He didn’t get a chance to see who passed him and, tired from the effort, he didn’t much care.

“I tried to run as fast as I could,” Harry said after the race. “I could hear breathing and footsteps behind me the whole time.”

His mother, Audrey Sunday, said Harry has never done anything like that race before, and what she saw out of her little second-grader took her a bit by surprise.

“I did not have any expectations except just cross the line and don’t get lost,” she said. “But he is an athlete for sure.”

Eight-year-old Harry Sunday, front, gets off to a fast start as Kordian Konka, also 8, allows him some space to run. The boys were participating in the Vail Recreation District’s new Mighty Marmot kids trail running series on Friday in the Miller Ranch Open Space in Edwards.

Courtesy image

Harry wasn’t the only 8-year-old experiencing a 1-mile trail race for the first time on Friday. The Vail Recreation District, well known for its adult trail running races, expanded into children’s races for the first time during the fall of 2022, and Friday’s race was the district’s second in a two-race tester series, dubbed the Mighty Marmot.

Joel Rabinowitz with the Vail Recreation District said after attracting 22 kids for the first race on Oct. 7, the large, 47-runner turnout at Friday’s second race has helped convince him to try to host another Mighty Marmot race series next fall.

“I think it’s a great way to expand on things,” Rabinowitz said of the rec district’s offerings. “Any town can have a race on any street, but we’ve got trails here, so why not put the kids on the trails? It’s something that’s easily doable and they can be successful at it.

“Throw in some pizza and a fire truck and you got a heck of an event,” Rabinowitz added.

Kids ages 5-10 were eligible to participate. A 2-mile contest also attracted more than a dozen hearty athletes. When a pair of runners failed to show after considerable time had passed, their parents were sent out on the course to retrieve them.

All and all it was a safe and fun day with perfect weather and no injuries reported, Rabinowitz said.

The Eagle River Fire Protection District was on-hand to show the kids the tools of their trade, and the pizza was plentiful for kids (and their parents) at the awards party. The childrens’ race bibs doubled as raffle entries, and prizes were given away to those kids whose numbers were called.

Eight-year-old Kordian Konka (center), of Gypsum, holds his first-place certificate over his head after logging the fastest time on the day in the Mighty Marmot 1-mile kids race on Friday. The Vail Recreation District’s Mighty Marmot series was a first attempt at a kids’ trail running series for the district, which is well known around Colorado for hosting adult trail running races.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

A podium celebration was also held, where Harry finally got to see who passed him at the finish line.

It was 8-year-old Kordian Konka, of Gypsum, who ran a smart race and took top honors on the day. Kordian logged a time of 7:59, with Harry crossing at exactly the 8-minute mark.

Harry said Kordian’s breath on his neck was pushing him to run faster.

“I just want him to have fun,” Harry’s mom, Audrey, said after the race. “But he is really competitive.”

A picture of Kordian politely allowing Harry, teeth clenched, to lead the pack at the beginning of the race sums up the scene pretty well, Audrey said.

“That picture pretty much describes Harry,” she said.