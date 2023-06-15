King of the Mountain volleyball tournament returns to Vail this weekend

Cassie Augustine of Morrison goes for a spike Thursday during play in the Women's Masters division of the King of the Mountain volleyball tournament in Vail last year. The weekend-long tournament has been running since 1972.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Tom Davenport and his Volleyball of the Rockies (VOTR) crew run league programming for 1000 teams each week in the Front Range. The Denver-based company, which started in 1989, also puts on five major mountain-town tournaments each summer. There’s only one of those where set-up slows on account of breathtaking views.

“We’re all out on the field and we literally stopped and took a one-minute moment, just to sit and look at where we’re working,” Davenport, the organizer behind this weekend’s King of the Mountain doubles volleyball tournament in Vail, said.

“This is an incredibly beautiful state, and the location of this tournament is one of the most beautiful venues we play in all year.”

Roughly 550 teams across 30 divisions are registered to compete Thursday through Sunday at Vail Athletic Field, Ford Park and Red Sandstone Park. Men’s, women’s, and co-ed teams (AA, A, BB, B) will compete on grass, as will boys and girls 18U, 16U, 14U and 12U. The men’s and women’s pro division tournament runs Friday through Sunday on sand, and the masters 35+ is also on sand, starting Thursday.

Davenport said hosting a pro class provides lower divisions a competitive carrot.

“All the players out in the grass this weekend — we want them to have a great week, get a lot of volleyball, get good competition, and we also want them to have something to aspire to,” he said. “And if they work hard enough and get good enough, they earn the right to step into the sand with all the big dogs.”

The $5,000 prize purse for the open divisions is one attraction for pros. Coming to Vail is another. Playing well can also improve their Association of Volleyball Professionals of America (AVPA) rankings and provide opportunities on the pro tour, which operates in a tiered structure similar to golf’s PGA Tour.

The AVPA’s top level, the Pro Series, runs from May to October . Most events include a 16-team draw, with the top-12 AVPA-ranked athletes earning automatic slots. The other four advance out of an AVP qualifier, which includes 48 total teams.

“Athletes performance here (in Vail) will help them get a little better seed in that qualifier,” Davenport contextualized.

“The top three or four teams will earn enough points that it will have significance in their rankings at higher-level pro events.”

On the men’s side, the top-ranked doubles team in attendance is Skylar Del Sol and Lev Priima, who possess a top-20 doubles ranking nationwide. 2022 King of the Mountain champions Spencer Sauter and Nathan Yang are paired at the two seed. Yang is fresh off a 21st-place finish at Huntington Beach, where he played with Michael Groselle, back on May 18-21. Groselle is in Vail, too, but he’ll play with Nathan Adams this weekend.

“There’s a lot of people that play this tournament with a specific partner every year,” Davenport explained.

Similarly, No. 3-seed Lars Basey, of Boulder, is with Ian Carlson; their brothers, Finn Basey and Sean Carlson, are the seventh seed.

On the women’s side, defending champion Katie Pyles returns — albeit with new partner Lena Sokolowski — as the favorites. The pair has 5320 AVPA points; No. 2-seed Meghan Barkman Law and Shaylee Befus sit at 3998. Davenport said there aren’t any Eagle County locals in either pro/open division, but many are scattered throughout the other classes.

One of the unique traditions — the father/son and father/daughter doubles tournament — which was introduced by former tournament director Leon Fell when he moved the tournament to Father’s Day weekend, will be on Sunday,.

“It’s become a wonderful component of the weekend that none of the other tournaments have,” Davenport said.

After all the winners have been determined, Davenport said VOTR tries to leave the venues better than when they arrived.

“Over the last couple years, we’ve worked with Vail Rec, we’ve replaced all of the posts and the hardware and the nets at Vail Athletic Field with new equipment,” he said.

After this weekend, VOTR hosts the Snowmass Doubles July 6-9 before setting up in Steamboat Springs at the end of the month. Putterhead Doubles in Breckenridge is Aug. 11-13 and the Fraser Valley Doubles closes out the VOTR “Majors.”

“Each mountain community has it’s own personality,” Davenport said of the summer mountain series. What has him looking forward to his annual Vail visit?

“The highlight for us this weekend is just the views, man,” he summarized.

“The backdrop for a volleyball tournament at the Vail Athletic Field, looking up at the Gore, is absolutely breathtaking.”