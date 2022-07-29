Kiszla: Broncos would be fools to rush in and give Russell Wilson $250 million contract extension

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson takes part in drills during the opening session of the NFL football team's training camp Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Centennial, Colo.

David Zalubowski/AP photo

All Broncos Country is Russell Wilson’s stage. With eager anticipation, a long-downtrodden franchise’s new savior ran on the field for his first day of training camp, anxious to win Super Bowl rings and build his brand (although not necessarily in that order).

We know DangeRuss is always ready for his next Instagram close-up, and there ain’t nothing wrong with that. But I’m more interested in his won-loss record with the Broncos than how Wilson enhances his brand by documenting the glorious details of his bougie life, from the streets of London to the team parking lot at Dove Valley.

Can Wilson honor the franchise’s championship history with a ‘fourth coming soon,” as this accomplished quarterback has vowed with a promise inscribed on his orange cleats?

That’s the $250 million question for the Broncos.

From the moment Denver invested heavily in Wilson, trading three NFL players and a pile of draft picks for the 33-year-old quarterback in March, we’ve all heard rumblings general manager George Paton should sign him to a big, fat contract extension ASAP, despite the fact that two seasons remain on Wilson’s current deal.

