Kiszla: More than Aaron Rodgers, Broncos need Peyton Manning

Whether the next owner of the Broncos is Jeff Bezos or Brittany Bowlen, it won’t mean a thing unless the team finds the right quarterback to lead it out of the doldrums and back to relevancy in the Super Bowl conversation.

And, in this case, I’m not talking about Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson.

While Watson can really spin the football, there’s no way the Broncos could spin acquiring him until ugly allegations of sexual misconduct are resolved. While there’s no doubt Rodgers would make for a great soap opera in Denver, it’s less certain if an aging prima donna would infuse the team with a championship mentality.

The quarterback your local NFL franchise needs now is Peyton Manning.

