Kiszla: Proof basketball gods hate the Nuggets? Nikola Jokic gets ejected from elimination game against Phoenix

DENVER, CO - JUNE 13: Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets swats Cameron Payne (15) of the Phoenix Suns resulting in a flagrant foul that would lead to his ejection during the third quarter at Ball Arena on Sunday, June 13, 2021. The Denver Nuggets hosted the Phoenix Suns for game four of their best-of-seven NBA Playoffs series. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)



As if anyone who loves the Nuggets needed more proof the basketball gods hate Denver, the NBA took the MVP trophy awarded to center Nikola Jokic and stuck it to him where the sun doesn’t shine.

We all know life’s not fair. But how does commissioner Adam Silver look himself in the mirror this morning and feel good about ejecting Jokic from the 125-118 loss to Phoenix on Sunday night that eliminated the Nuggets from the NBA playoffs?

“I am shocked and am still a bit shocked,” said Denver coach Michael Malone, “that they called a flagrant 2 and ejected the MVP on such a play.”

While being swept away by the Suns in four games, when anything and everything that could go wrong for the Nuggets slapped them as coarsely and unforgivingly as the bristles on a broom, the last cruel joke was on Joker.

For his final act of the greatest season in franchise history, Jokic lost his ever-loving mind.

