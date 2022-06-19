Kiszla: See you soon, Stanley. After Avalanche’s 7-0 rout of Tampa Bay, Cup is within reach.

Colorado Avalanche fans cheer on the team with a score of 7 to 0 during the third period of Game 2 in the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Finals as the Colorado Avalanche play against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Andy Cross/The Denver Post

Better hurry down to your favorite Denver neighborhood hardware store. There’s going to be a run on brooms. This Stanley Cup Final won’t last long, because these Avs are faster than Lightning.

After a Cup-chasing, roof-raising, earth-quaking, booty-shaking 7-0 annihilation of Tampa Bay in Game 2 of this best-of-seven championship series, the mystery is gone. The Avalanche’s first championship in 21 years is within reach. Only two serious questions remain:

No. 1: Is there any better Father’s Day gift than scoring a goal in the Stanley Cup Final?

“As a gift?” said Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson, startled by my question. “I probably should get him something else. He wants a Blackstone grill.” Manson scored on a shot smoother than 12-year-old bourbon, in celebration of Dave, who is not only his Pops, but a former NHL player and current coach.

No. 2: With a 2-0 series lead, there would be only one downside of a sweep. You have to wonder: Has the Avalanche congregation stood together and sang the coolest hymnal in hockey for the last time this season?

