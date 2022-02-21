 Kombi Kids: Steadman Clinic Vail Cup Kombi event brings in over 100 athletes | VailDaily.com
Kombi Kids: Steadman Clinic Vail Cup Kombi event brings in over 100 athletes

Entry level competition continues on Feb. 20

Special to the Daily
Young racers enjoy the Steadman Clinic Vail Cup Kombi event on Golden Peak last Saturday.
SSCV/Courtesy photo

Over 100 youngsters raced in the Kombi at the second day of the Steadman Clinic Vail Cup hosted by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail on Golden Peak on Feb 12. Full results can be found at VailCup.com/Results.

Steadman Clinic Vail Cup Kombi age group champions

U6 girls – Erika Engle

U6 boys – Sidney Wall

U8 girls – Valentina Kawamura

U8 boys – Barrett Groff

U10 girls – River Gorsuch

U10 boys – Michael Max Major

U12 girls – Gabriela Loizides

U12 boys – Braxton Bodziak

U14 girls – Charley Ladd

Kombi Results – Sheet1.pdf

