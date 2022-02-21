Kombi Kids: Steadman Clinic Vail Cup Kombi event brings in over 100 athletes
Entry level competition continues on Feb. 20
Special to the Daily
Over 100 youngsters raced in the Kombi at the second day of the Steadman Clinic Vail Cup hosted by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail on Golden Peak on Feb 12. Full results can be found at VailCup.com/Results.
Steadman Clinic Vail Cup Kombi age group champions
U6 girls – Erika Engle
U6 boys – Sidney Wall
U8 girls – Valentina Kawamura
U8 boys – Barrett Groff
U10 girls – River Gorsuch
U10 boys – Michael Max Major
U12 girls – Gabriela Loizides
U12 boys – Braxton Bodziak
U14 girls – Charley Ladd