Kombi Kids: Steadman Clinic Vail Cup Kombi event brings in over 100 athletes

Young racers enjoy the Steadman Clinic Vail Cup Kombi event on Golden Peak last Saturday.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

Over 100 youngsters raced in the Kombi at the second day of the Steadman Clinic Vail Cup hosted by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail on Golden Peak on Feb 12. Full results can be found at VailCup.com/Results.

Steadman Clinic Vail Cup Kombi age group champions U6 girls – Erika Engle U6 boys – Sidney Wall U8 girls – Valentina Kawamura U8 boys – Barrett Groff U10 girls – River Gorsuch U10 boys – Michael Max Major U12 girls – Gabriela Loizides U12 boys – Braxton Bodziak U14 girls – Charley Ladd

