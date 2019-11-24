Men begin World Cup, NorAm racing

Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen celebrates in the finish area winning an alpine ski, women's slalom in Levi, Finland, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

LEVI, Finland — Henrik Kristoffersen has finally triumphed again in a men’s World Cup slalom after 22 months, winning the first race since the retirement of his longtime nemesis Marcel Hirscher.

Competing in foggy conditions and snowfall, Kristoffersen edged first-run leader Clement Noel on Sunday to win the first slalom of the season.

It was the Norwegian’s 16th career victory in the discipline, but the first since winning in Kitzbuehel in January 2018.

“After the first run I thought: ‘Seven-tenths on Noel, that’s a bit too much,’” said Kristoffersen, who trailed the Frenchman by 0.68 seconds after the opening leg but beat his French rival by 0.09 thanks to a near-flawless second run.

“My skiing in slalom is much better than last year; we have worked a lot,” he said. “It was not a perfect run, but it’s going in the right direction.”

Kristoffersen and Hirscher dominated the slalom circuit for years, with the Austrian mostly coming out on top.

No other skier than Hirscher (six times) or Kristoffersen (once) has won the season title in the discipline in the past seven seasons.

“In 2015, 16, 17, we were very fast, Marcel and me. Then we were a bit over the limit, I think,” Kristoffersen said. “I had to take back a bit: a bit less speed and a bit more focus on technique. Taking one step back to go three steps forward.”

With Hirscher, the record eight-time overall champion from Austria, now retired, the competition for a new slalom champion is wide open.

Noel confirmed his status as one the leading racers in the discipline by posting the fastest time in the opening run, building a lead of 0.39 seconds over Britain’s Dave Ryding.

In the second run, however, Noel had a costly mistake going into the steep part of the Levi Black course while Ryding, chasing his first win, slid off the course midway down the hill and failed to finish.

“It was a good race. It was really difficult in the second run,” Noel said. “It’s a good way to start the season. I am playing with the big boys and I am happy about that.”

Noel had his breakthrough in the final two months of last season. Without a World Cup podium finish to his name, Noel finished runner-up in Adelboden in January before winning races in Wengen, Kitzbuehel and Soldeu.

It earned him second place, shared with Switzerland’s Daniel Yule, behind Hirscher in the slalom season standings.

On Sunday, Yule improved from seventh after the opening run to third, 0.18 behind Kristoffersen.

Noel’s French teammate Alexis Pinturault finished 2.48 off the lead in the opening run and failed to qualify for the second.

Pinturault won the season-opening giant slalom last month and is widely regarded a main candidate for the overall title.

The men’s World Cup continues next week in Lake Louise, Alberta, with a downhill on Saturday and a super-G the following day, the first speed events of the season.

Luke Winters’ World Cup run excites teammates training at Copper

As is often the case in ski racing, the results from Sunday’s World Cup slalom opener will tell a different tale than the on-course splits.

Watching along from Copper Mountain on Sunday, members of the U.S. Team who were cheering on their teammate, Luke Winters, were watching the splits: +.06 seconds (fourth-fastest), +.26 (eighth-fastest) and +.57 (fifth-fastest).

A split frame on the race’s broadcast showed Winters to be ahead of eventual winner Henrik Kristoffersen’s pace before Winters crashed.

Winters was the only American competing in the first World Cup slalom of the season, which took place Sunday in Levi, Finland. Halfway through his first run, Winters was looking good.

“He was super-fast, on pace for a top-five from bib 40,” said Kyle Negomir, who was watching the splits from Copper. “He crashed five gates from the finish, which was a bummer, but it was super-cool watching his run.”

Negomir said seeing Winters perform well gave the rest of the team an air of confidence, as they know they can also compete at that level.

“We have a whole group of guys between the birth years of 2000 and 1997 who all have the potential to start scoring World Cup points here,” Negomir said. “It’s definitely a cool atmosphere to be a part of.”

AJ Ginnis, fresh off a win at the Nor-Am slalom opener, said Winters is coming up at a time when the team is in a good place to help him blossom.

“The Alpine team, whether you’re on the A team, B team or C team, is now fully funded, which is something that hasn’t happened in a long time,” Ginnis said. “This is an environment that’s more favorable toward young athletes like Luke.”

— Megan Harrod with the U.S. Ski Team contributed to this report

AJ Ginnis takes down Birds of Prey winner Stefan Luitz to win NorAm slalom opener

In September 2018, AJ Ginnis was at the Steadman Clinic in Vail, getting his fourth knee surgery.

In November 2019, Ginnis was on top of the podium at Copper Mountain in the first slalom of the season for the North America Cup.

The North America Cup, or Nor-Am as it’s known in ski racing, is a step below the World Cup, but at Copper Mountain last week, a bevy of World Cup athletes were among the competitors. Among them was Stefan Luitz, who won the giant slalom at last year’s Birds of Prey World Cup in Beaver Creek.

“There’s a lot of national teams from around the world, a lot of the best guys in the world, so it was definitely cool to see some of them show up and race,” said U.S. team member Kyle Negomir. “It was definitely a tough field, which makes it all the more impressive that AJ won.”

Ginnis was in New Zealand last year when he crashed, tearing his ACL, MCL and ripping the meniscus off the bone in his knee.

Following his surgery in September, Ginnis had another procedure performed in April to clean up the knee a bit. He returned to snow for a few days in June, but mostly stayed indoors at Duke University’s athletic department, where he performed physical rehab with the trainers.

It would be October before Ginnis returned to snow in earnest, attending a training camp in Europe with Ski & Snowboard Club Vail coach Ian Lochhead. He returned to the U.S. later that month, training alongside such up-and-coming U.S. Ski Team athletes as Negomir, River Radamus and Luke Winters.

“Training with them was kind of eye-opening to me, getting back into it and being around those guys,” Ginnis said. “They were all pushing each other.”

Being a few years older than the group, Ginnis said he was even more motivated to perform at the first Nor-Am of the season at Copper. He said he had watched the group progress quite a bit in the training block leading up to the Nor-Am opener.

“Coming into that race, odds are someone from the group was going to pop one off,” Ginnis said.

As the season progresses, Ginnis said he’s excited to see what the group has in store, but his experiences have also taught him the process will require patience, as well.

“I think this new group of athletes is amazing, and everyone is going to develop at their own pace, but it’s kind of important to give them the time to do that,” he said.