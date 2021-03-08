Krueger Family Shamrock Shuffle is Saturday morning, final event in Vail Grail Winter Races





The Vail Recreation District’s Vail Grail Winter Races wrap up Saturday, March 13, with the annual Krueger Family Shamrock Shuffle 10K and 5K at the Vail Nordic Center. The festive race celebrates all things green in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day each year.

New this year, the Shamrock Shuffle is taking place in the morning. Races begin at 9 a.m. with three different wave start times for participants to choose from when registering. This event includes race categories for snowshowes and winter running devices (such as Yaktrax).

Limited snowshow rentals will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Vail Nordi Center. Participants and spectators of the Shamrock Shuffle are advised to park on the south end of the Vail Nordic Center lot.

Race registration is available at http://www.vailrec.com/register . Registration is capped at 75 participants per event, so day-of registration may not be available. Cost for this race is $30 preregistered for adults and $20 preregistered for students. All registered racers will receive a free buff.

Day-of registration (if available) and bib pickup will start at 8 a.m. at the Vail Nordic Center.

Costumes are encouraged and prizes will be awarded to the best St. Patrick’s Day-themed outfits. Due to COVID-19 safety protocols and public health orders, there will not be an awards ceremony, but race prizes will be mailed to the top three women and men in the 5K and 10K snowshoe and winter running device categories.

Following the race will be a small after-party on the patio of the Vail Golf & Nordic Center, featuring complimentary breakfast items and beverages. COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Every participant is eligible to win raffle prizes from our great sponsors.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to the 2021 winter races! We appreciate everyone who helped us put on safe events by following social distancing protocols and wearing masks,” an announcement by the Vail Recreation Districy says.

For questions or more information, contact the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or sports@vailrec.com .