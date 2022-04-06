Large turnout for Family Fun Days on Golden Peak

A beautiful sunrise at the timed course on Golden Peak the morning of Family Fun Days on March 27.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

Over 70 participants came out and raced head to head on a duals course, jumped in a timed course and/or freeskied at the Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Family Fun Days on Golden Peak in Vail on March 27. The podium from the timed course is below.

SSCV team members setting up for a relaxing apres event for Family Fun Days.

SSCV/Courtesy photo