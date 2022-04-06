 Large turnout for Family Fun Days on Golden Peak | VailDaily.com
Large turnout for Family Fun Days on Golden Peak

SSCV event draws over 70 participants for mix of events

Special to the Daily
A beautiful sunrise at the timed course on Golden Peak the morning of Family Fun Days on March 27.
SSCV/Courtesy photo

Over 70 participants came out and raced head to head on a duals course, jumped in a timed course and/or freeskied at the Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Family Fun Days on Golden Peak in Vail on March 27. The podium from the timed course is below.

SSCV team members setting up for a relaxing apres event for Family Fun Days.
SSCV/Courtesy photo
Family Fun Day Podiums

With time from best run (seconds)

Adult Female

1. Katelin Hennum – 29.8

2. Ruby Black – 30.8

3. Nathalie Kenny – 31.2

Child Female

1.Kendall Anderson – 35.2

2. Sofia Correia – 39.8

3. Hayden Hutto – 40.3

Adult Male

1.Adam Ringler – 28.8

2. Andy Ringler – 29.4

3. Burke Larson – 29.7

Children Male

1. Kristian Popov – 30.2

2. Liam Cournoyer – 31.2

3. Jake Down – 32.6

 

