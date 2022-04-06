Large turnout for Family Fun Days on Golden Peak
SSCV event draws over 70 participants for mix of events
Special to the Daily
Over 70 participants came out and raced head to head on a duals course, jumped in a timed course and/or freeskied at the Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Family Fun Days on Golden Peak in Vail on March 27. The podium from the timed course is below.
Family Fun Day Podiums
With time from best run (seconds)
Adult Female
1. Katelin Hennum – 29.8
2. Ruby Black – 30.8
3. Nathalie Kenny – 31.2
Child Female
1.Kendall Anderson – 35.2
2. Sofia Correia – 39.8
3. Hayden Hutto – 40.3
Adult Male
1.Adam Ringler – 28.8
2. Andy Ringler – 29.4
3. Burke Larson – 29.7
Children Male
1. Kristian Popov – 30.2
2. Liam Cournoyer – 31.2
3. Jake Down – 32.6