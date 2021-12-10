Leever headlines busy weekend for local World Cup athletes
26-year old has first of seven guaranteed World Cup starts in Val D’Isere slalom Sunday
Alpine
River Radamus:
5:30 a.m. FIS Alpine World Cup Men’s Giant Slalom, run 1 – Val D’Isere, FRA/Peacock
9:00 a.m. FIS Alpine World Cup Men’s Giant Slalom, run 2 – Val D’Isere, FRA/Peacock
Mikaela Shiffrin/Nina O’Brien:
6:30 a.m. FIS Alpine World Cup Women’s Super-G – St. Mortiz, SUI/Olympic Channel, Peacock
Moguls
Kai Owens and Tess Johnson:
9:00 a.m. FIS Freestyle World Cup Moguls – Idre Fjall, SWE/Ski and Snowboard Live, Peacock
Alpine
Alex Leever/River Radamus
5:30 a.m. FIS Alpine World Cup Men’s Slalom, run 1 – LIVE, Val D’Isere, FRA, Ski and Snowboard Live
Mikaela Shiffrin/Nina O’Brien:
Moguls
Kai Owens and Tess Johnson:
9:00 a.m. FIS Freestyle World Cup Dual Moguls – Idre Fjall, SWE/Ski and Snowboard Live, Peacock