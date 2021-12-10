 Leever headlines busy weekend for local World Cup athletes | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Leever headlines busy weekend for local World Cup athletes

26-year old has first of seven guaranteed World Cup starts in Val D’Isere slalom Sunday

Sports Sports |

  

Alex Leever, a Ski & Snowboard Club Vail alumnus, will make his first of seven guaranteed World Cup starts this season in Val d’Isere on Sunday.
Special to the Daily
Local World Cup athletes competing Dec. 11

Alpine

River Radamus:

5:30 a.m. FIS Alpine World Cup Men’s Giant Slalom, run 1 – Val D’Isere, FRA/Peacock

9:00 a.m. FIS Alpine World Cup Men’s Giant Slalom, run 2 – Val D’Isere, FRA/Peacock

Mikaela Shiffrin/Nina O’Brien:

6:30 a.m. FIS Alpine World Cup Women’s Super-G – St. Mortiz, SUI/Olympic Channel, Peacock

Moguls

Kai Owens and Tess Johnson:

9:00 a.m. FIS Freestyle World Cup Moguls – Idre Fjall, SWE/Ski and Snowboard Live, Peacock

Local World Cup athletes competing Dec. 12 (All times MST)

Alpine

Alex Leever/River Radamus

5:30 a.m. FIS Alpine World Cup Men’s Slalom, run 1 – LIVE, Val D’Isere, FRA, Ski and Snowboard Live

Mikaela Shiffrin/Nina O’Brien:

6:30 a.m. FIS Alpine World Cup Women’s Super-G – St. Mortiz, SUI/Olympic Channel, Peacock

Moguls

Kai Owens and Tess Johnson:

9:00 a.m. FIS Freestyle World Cup Dual Moguls – Idre Fjall, SWE/Ski and Snowboard Live, Peacock

 

Support Local Journalism