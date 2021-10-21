Legacy Fighting Alliance comes to Vail

The Legacy Fighting Alliance is returning to Vail this weekend, bringing MMA action to spectators at the Dobson Arena. Here are five fighters to see in the Friday night fights.

Josh Fremd returns to the LFA to headline LFA 116 on Friday.

Jerry Chavez/Legacy Fighting Alliance

Josh Fremd (7-2) Denver, CO

Josh Fremd is the reigning 2020 “LFA Male Fighter of the Year”. He rose to prominence after winning his first three LFA fights with highlight reel knockout wins that went viral online. Fremd returns to the LFA to headline LFA 116 on Friday after falling short in an LFA title fight last May. The title fight came in the final of the LFA Middleweight Tournamet. Fremd is “must see” TV with all of his wins in the LFA Octagon coming via first round knockout. He trains at Factory X Muay Thai in Englewood, Colorado.

Dan Argueta made his professional MMA debut at Dobson Arena in Vail.

Isaac Steele/Legacy Fighting Alliance

Dan “The Determined” Argueta (5-0) Albuquerque, NM

Argueta is fresh off of the most recent season of the UFC television show The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+. The hit reality show features young mixed martial artists who live together in a house and compete in a tournament with the winner earning a contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Argueta made his professional MMA debut at Dobson Arena in Vail, Colorado in 2019 and hopes that a win on Friday will get him one step closer to his UFC dream. He trains at Jackson-Wink MMA in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Michael Stack is widely considered one of the premier featherweight (145-pound) prospects in the United States.

Jerry Chavez/Legacy Fighting Alliance

Michael Stack (5-1) Fort Collins, CO

Stack is a lifelong Coloradan and Colorado State alum. His lone loss was a razor close decision and was nominated for 2020 “LFA Fight of the Year”. He is widely considered one of the premier featherweight (145-pound) prospects in the United States. His daughter just celebrated her first birthday on Sunday. He trains at Trials MMA in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Pauline Macias trained at Syndicate MMA with UFC star Joanne Calderwood for her fight on Friday.

Phil Lambert/Legacy Fighting Alliance

Pauline “PITA” Macias (4-1) Denver, CO

Macias is a longtime friend of UFC and WWE superstar Ronda Rousey. They grew up together and it was on Rousey’s advice that Macias turned her sights to MMA after they competed together around the world in Judo for most of their life. Macias now trains in Denver where she has trained alongside current UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas. Macias expanded her training to Las Vegas for her fight on Friday, where she trained at Syndicate MMA with UFC star Joanne Calderwood.

Jacobi Jones is a three-time NCAA All-American wrestler out of CSU-Pueblo.

Jerry Chavez/Legacy Fighting Alliance

Jacobi “Big Toe” Jones (2-0) Denver, CO

Jones is a three-time NCAA All-American wrestler out of CSU-Pueblo. He is new to MMA, but is making the most of it by training with top UFC fighters at Factory X in Englewood, Colorado. His fight on Friday will be his third professional MMA bout in a span of just 7 months.