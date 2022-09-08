Legacy Fighting Alliance MMA showdown is Friday night at Dobson Arena

Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 141 returns to Dobson Arena Friday night.

Jerry Chavez/Legacy Fighting Alliance

The Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 141 “high-stakes welterweight showdown” between “two of the promotion’s biggest stars,” is Friday night at Dobson Arena. “The Bosnian Silverback” Haris Talundzic and “Breezy the Future” Chris Brown meet in the cage at 8 p.m. in a fight that will also be live on UFCFIGHTPASS.com .

LFA is a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion that “gives rising stars and top contenders the opportunity to prove their talent to fans and leaders in the industry.”

“We are excited to bring the LFA back to the beautiful resort town of Vail, Colorado,” stated LFA chief executive officer Ed Soares.

“Haris Talundžić and Chris Brown are two of our biggest stars and train at two of the best gyms in the world. Talundžić is a top undefeated prospect, while Brown was just nominated for our ‘Male Fighter of the Year’. There will be a lot at stake when they meet in the Rockies at LFA 141.”

Talundzic (5-0) has connections to Grand Island, Nebraska. A native of Sarajevo, the capital and largest city of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the 26-year-old was born one week after the end of the Bosnian War. His family emigrated to the U.S., however, and settled in Nebraska, where Talundzic became a top-ranked Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association athlete at Grand Island High school. When he moved into MMA, he became the No. 1 amateur welterweight in the midwest.

Brown (8-4) enters Friday night coming off a controversial loss in the Professional Fighters League (PFL) on April 8 against Carlos Leal Miranda .

“It definitely didn’t go the way that we all expected it to go; even watching the fight over, all they were raving about was me,” he said on the Caged Minds podcast on Sept. 5 of his April loss, a fight which had Tyron Woodley, Ray Lewis and Wiz Khalifa in attendance.

The 33-year-old made his LFA debut three years ago and was the LFA Fans’ Choice Award Male Fighter of the Year nominee in 2021.

“I’m just taking that momentum and applying it to this because I know my skillset is unlike anybody else’s, and he hasn’t fought anybody like me — just because there’s nobody like me,” he said of going from the loss to his upcoming match against Talundzic.

“So there’s nothing he can do to prepare for what I’m going to do.”

Ticket information can be found at NitroTickets.com .