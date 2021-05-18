Lightning strikes at Battle Mountain Invite

Eagle Valley's Gavin Doan goes up and over during Tuesday’s Battle Mountain Invitational in Edwards. (Chris Dillmann

EDWARDS — In theory, Tuesday’s Battle Mountain Invitational was delayed by weather.

By Battle Mountain track and field standards, the lightning delays were a mere meteorological belch. Seriously, people, when the Battle Mountain Invitational does weather, it does weather.

We give you the 2018 Battle Mountain Invite.

The Huskies try to warm up before the 2018 Battle Mountain Invitational. By comparison, Tuesday’s weather was rather mild. (Daily file photo)



Now that’s a track meet. If you’re reading this in print, 2018 was the high/low snow mark — the meet was canceled — for the Battle Mountain Invitational and that day was the standard by which all wretched weather is measured.

This is real weather at a real Battle Mountain Invitational on April 17, 2018. (Daily file photo)



So when there was a lightning strike within 5 miles of the school, by procedure, all the athletes retreated to the gym to wait it out while all the coaches gathered to comment on how this weather still wasn’t as bad as 2018 because that is simply not possible.

As is usual, the Battle Mountain Invite is a glorified workout. It is a nice chance for the Huskies to compete in front of friends and family. Just like the Eagle Valley Invite, the Battle Mountain Invitational allows the Huskies, Devils and Saints to enter as many athletes as wanted, thus skewing scores, which the Vail Daily did not have at press time, so who cares?

In all seriousness, we are still at the stage of the season when the team scores don’t matter as much and their absence is not felt keenly. That lack of numbers is still overwhelmed by the gratitude from athletes and coaches that there is a track and field season.

Eagle Valley only sent its throwers and jumpers to Tuesday’s meet. The Devils have their focus on the Coal Ridge Meet on Friday. Battle Mountain is at Roosevelt on Friday.

VMS lax runs over Summit

In a true sign that the Battle Mountain Invitational is is own weather phenomenon, Vail Mountain lacrosse had better weather over the pass for its game against Summit on Tuesday.

By the way, the Gore Rangers smacked the Tigers, 18-4.

In a a twist more affiliated with Vail Mountain soccer — ahem, Bob Bandoni — no one was writing down the goals, so ring up the usual suspects. What was cool was that Drew Bolster and Max Vidal got on the score sheet. Both were goals that got the bench going.

The Gore Rangers moved to 5-0, and are halfway through the regular season. VMS has played everyone except Battle Mountain (Tuesday, May 25 in East Vail is the first meeting) and Summit twice.

Vail Mountain is at Eagle Valley on Thursday for a much anticipated game in Gypsum.

“I think our plan is to play our game, have some fun and get a result,” VMS coach Anders Fogel said.

Battle Mountain's Elliot Pribramsky finishes the 800 meters in front on Tuesday at Battle Mountain in Edwards.

Eagle Valley's Trace Hobbs winds up for the shot put Tuesday in Edwards at the Battle Mountain Invitational.

Vail Christian's Andres Ascencio strides to the finish in first during the 3,200-meter relay on Tuesday in Edwards.

