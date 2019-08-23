Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban announce engagement

Vail’s own Lindsey Vonn announced her engagement to NHL star P.K. Subban on Friday.

“Right off the bat, I knew he was different, said, Vonn, 34, in an interview with Vogue. “He makes me happy, and he’s so positive and energetic.”

The two met in 2017 at the Nickelodeon Sports Show and started dating later that year. They made their relationship publicly known in 2018. According to Vogue, Subban, 30, proposed last month at their house in Los Angeles. He presented her with an emerald ring to reflect Vonn’s favorite color and his birthstone.

Vonn, now retired, has 82 Career World Cup wins, the all-time second most in the sport. She was the 2010 Olympic gold medalist in downhill in Whistler, British Columbia, and the two-time FIS Alpine World Ski Championships gold medalist in 2009 in Val d’Isere, France, in both downhill and super-G.

The couple is now in the process of moving to New Jersey, where Subban will be playing for the New Jersey Devils this season after being traded from the Nashville Predators in the offseason.