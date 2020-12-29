Lindsey Vonn, P.K. Subban decide to separate

Lindsey Vonn, right, last year announced her engagement to P.K. Subban of the NHL's New Jersey Devils.

Richard Shotwell/AP

After three years together, Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban have announced they’e separated.

Nearly a year to the day after Vonn, the former Olympic champion synonymous with Vail, said she had asked Subban to marry her, the sports power couple took to social media Tuesday to announce the split.

“Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together,” Vonn wrote on Instagram. “He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal. However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely.”

Subban shared the same photo on Instragam, writing: “Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know. I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared. After much consideration, we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time.”

Vonn, 36, retired from competitive skiing last year after a record-breaking World Cup career that included an Olympic gold medal, two other Olympic medals, four overall titles and 82 World Cup victories, second only to Ingemar Stenmark of Sweden.

Subban, 31, won the 2013 Norris Trophy with Montreal as the NHL’s top defenseman. He spent last season with the Devils after previous stints with the Nashville Predators and the Canadiens.

The couple met at the 2017 ESPYS and began dating in 2018, after Vonn returned from the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Vonn, born Lindsey Kildow, previously dated Tiger Woods for a little more than two years after her 2011 split from Thomas Vonn, a former U.S. Olympian and former U.S. Ski Team racer who she married in Sept. 2007. The divorce was finalized in Jan. 2013.