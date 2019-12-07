Live downhill updates from Beaver Creek

Matthias Mayer and the rest of the field take on the Xfinity Birds of Prey FIS World Cup downhill.

Daily file photo

11:25 a.m. … He doesn’t need an AARP card, but at 39, Austria’s Hannes Reichelt flies into third place behind Beat Feuz and Vincent Kriechmayr.

11:20 a.m. … Television timeout … We are through 10 racers, and Switzerland’s Beat Feuz has the lead with Austria’s Vincent Kriechmayr and Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde on the podium.

Feuz’s run was particularly good as he gained time on the lower part of the course, taking the Golden Eagle Jump particularly well.

11:18 a.m. … The defending Birds of Prey downhill champion Beat Feuz, of Switzerland, takes the lead with a 1:12.98.

11:14 a.m. … This is looking more and more like a super-G-length sprint with the weather start. Austria’s Vincent Kriechmayr into the lead at 1:13.39, ahead of Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Adrien Theaux.

11:10 a.m. … Germany’s Thomas Dressen down safely. We’re happy to see that after he had a horrific crash here last year.

11:08 a.m. … Early impressions … This is really more of a sprint than a downhill. Take risks and see where the chips fall.

11:06 a.m. … Three racers … three leaders … Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde takes the lead at 1:13.62.

11:04 a.m. … Steven Nyman pulls into the lead with a 1:14.04. Not to say anything, but the No. 2 bib won in Friday’s super-G.

11:03 a.m. … Austria’s Matthias Mayer is down in 1 minute, 14.46 seconds with the time to beat.

10:40 a.m. … Due to high winds, the downhill is being moved down the reserve start. In English, that means we’re moving down from the top of the mountain down to The Brink, a section of the course where racers drop of the face of the earth.

This takes out the Flyway, which string gliders like. More technical racers should have the advantage.

Austria’s Matthias Mayer will be the first out of the gate, followed by American Steve Nyman.