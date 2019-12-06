Live updates from Birds of Prey super-G

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt reacts after finishing a Men's World Cup super-G skiing race Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Associated Press

11:51 a.m. … It’s official … Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt wins the Birds of Prey super-G, his first World Cup win with Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde 0.10 seconds behind and Austria’s Matthias Mayer in third.



11:42 a.m. … American Steve Nyman comes down in 18th. Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt is four racers away from his first World Cup win.

11:35 a.m. … American watch … Travis Ganong is sitting in sixth, a great result for him in super-G. Downhill is more his game. This is also a way of saying that Steven Nyman is coming up in two racers.

11:30 a.m. … We don’t want to jinx anyone — ahem, Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt, but the Birds of Prey super-G has been a breeding ground for first-time world cup winners. Odermatt is bidding to become the seventh racer to record his first World Cup win at Beaver Creek.

The list is …

2003 — Bjarne Solbakken, Norway

2004 — Stephan Goergl, Austria

2005 — Hannes Reichelt, Austria

2011 — Sandro Viletta, Switzerland

2012 — Matteo Marsaglia, Italy

2017 — Vincent Kriechmayr, Austria

11:26 a.m. … TV timeout … Odermatt, Kilde and Mayer … Odermatt’s best World Cup finishes to date were a second-place finish in giant slalom at World Cup finals in Soldeu, Andorra, last spring and a third-place result in GS earlier in 2018-19.

11:24 a.m. Correction … We’re through 19 racers. It’s still going to be very tense for Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt, who is trying to win his first World Cup race.

11:22 a.m. … After 20, Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt leads. He has never won on the World Cup, so this is going to be a tense 10 final racers of the top 30.

11:20 a.m. … Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde pops into second. He was in the green for most of the way down but ends up 0.10 seconds behind Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt with Austria’s Matthias Mayer in third.

11:17 a.m. … We’re halfway through the 30, and it’s Odermatt, Mayer, and Caviezel.

11:14 a.m. … American Travis Ganong comes down in fifth place. He will be in the points, but not on the podium.

11:12 a.m. … Austria’s Matthias Mayer skis into second place 0.12 seconds behind Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt. Mauro Caviezel, of Switzerland, is in third place.

11:06 a.m. Switzerland’s Odermatt leads France’s Pinturault by 0.37 seconds and Switzerland’s Caviezel by 6-tenths after the first television timeout.

11:02 a.m. … Switzerland’s Mauro Caviezel knocks Norways’s Adrien Smiseth Sejersted out of third place. Caviezel had two podiums here last year in speed races.

11:00 a.m. … As we near the heart of the order, the big threats super-G, it’s Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt, France’s Alexis Pinturault and Norway’s Adrien Smiseth Sejersted.

10:59 a.m. … Switzerland’s Marco Odermott is the early leader at the Xfinity Birds of Prey World Cup super-G with roughly a 3-tenths of a second lead over France’s Alexis Pinturault.

Defending champions Max Franx, of Austria, has already run. He will not repeat. He’s 2.06 seconds behind Odermatt.

