Local Boy Scouts ski every lift on Vail Mountain to raise money for troop

Boy Scout Troop 231 rode 25 lifts at Vail Mountain in one day in March.

Special to the Daily

Early in the morning of March 28, local Boy Scout Troop 231 set out from the Cascade Lift (Chair 20) in Vail to raise money for their troop. The goal was to ride as many chairlifts available that day which numbered 25 in total.

Each of the boys in the troop reached out to their families, friends and neighbors and asked for tax deductible donations in the form of either a per chair donation or a sum total for the chairlift challenge. The boys raced through all 25 of the lifts making a considerable amount of money. A majority of the proceeds assists the scouts with summer camp, travel to summer camp, training, scout shop apparel or accessories and other related scout activities.

Scoutmaster Nate Free leads Troop 231.

Special to the Daily

Attempting to ski every chairlift on Vail Mountain is an annual event for Troop 231. This event is a fundraiser for our troop, with scouts obtaining pledges for every chairlift that they ski while also promoting the ski safety code to anyone they encounter.

Our scouts have, of course, been challenged by social distancing requirements as our “in person” activities have been limited. So, this year’s event was especially exciting as it allowed us all to get together. All participating scouts and parents had a great day on the mountain and finished without incident.

If your child is interested in joining the troop, contact scoutmaster@vail231.mytroop.us for more information.