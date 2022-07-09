Local elite amateur athletes return to Beaver Creek XTERRA

Racers prepare to begin the Xterra race in Avon in 2019.

A number of local elite amateur athletes will return to Beaver Creek on July 16 for the 21st annual XTERRA U.S. national championships looking to defend illustrious national and international resumes. Michael Dorr, Henry Reed and Jennifer Razee will be hoping to repeat as either age-group national champions or qualify again for the 2022 World Championships, where Dorr was the 45-49 age-group world champion and Reed was second in the 50-54 division.

Dorr and Reed both also won their respective age-group U.S. championships and 2021 Beaver Creek/Rocky Mountain Regional titles as well.

“One of my goals this season is to defend my U.S. championship title,” Reed stated, adding that going for a seventh straight win across age divisions at U.S. nationals as well as improving upon his runner-up finish at Worlds have been motivators in training. Despite working through a hamstring issue this spring, he is feeling confident about his fitness leading into the race, which is hosting the U.S. championships for the first time.

“The fact that the XTERRA organizers chose this Beaver Creek race to be this year’s U.S. Championship is a tribute to the quality of this challenging course and the support of Beaver Creek Resort and the local community,” said Reed.

“It’s a true test and for those of us that live and train here, it’s great!”

Reed is also excited to share the day with his wife who is also competing.

“The sport of triathlon is a great community. It’s not only a sport. It’s a lifestyle,” he added.

Henry Reed competes at last year’s XTERRA U.S. Championships in Utah. Reed has won his age group at the event six times in a row.

With the new course, Reed believes one will have to “be tactful” in planning passes. He plans on pushing the climbs on the bike and run, “and then pushing some more and hanging on.”

“Success in XTERRA almost always comes down to moving uphill quickly on the bike and run,” he concluded.

Razee will be looking to take one more step up the podium at the 2022 Beaver Creek event after placing second at the 2021 U.S. championships in the female 45-49 age division.

The XTERRA full course, a 1500-meter swim, 24-kilometer mountain bike and 9-kilometer trail run, starts at 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 16 at Nottingham Lake.