Local laxers dot all-league squad

Battle Mountain's Tucker Morrow racks up 41 goals and 12 assists on his way to earning all-league honors.

Chris Dillmann | Daily file photo

Class 4A Western Slope Lacrosse Awards First team Jayme Belyea, Battle Mountain Tom Boyne, Battle Mountain Chris Cappel, Battle Mountain Ryan Cole. Vail Mountain Joe Hall, Eagle Valley Henry Hancock, Vail Mountain Tucker Morrow, Battle Mountain Philip Petersen, Eagle Valley Conner Underwood, Battle Mountain Second Team Freddy Alto, Eagle Valley Bergen Blomquist, Eagle Valley Shane Cole, Vail Mountain Becker Dienst, Vail Mountain Matt Gay, Vail Mountain Baker Gentry, Battle Mountain Mason Jurcak, Eagle Valley John Verratti, Vail Mountain Nick Walter, Battle Mountain

OK, so how does this work?

Traditionally, you start three attackers in lacrosse. Going over the all-league team, Battle Mountain’s Tucker Morrow (41 goals, 12 assists) and Eagle Valley’s Philip Petersen (54-20) obviously start. But what about the third spot?

Vail Mountain has Becker Dienst with 28 and 17 as a sophomore. How about the Devils’ Bergen Blomquist (23-16) or the Huskies’ Jayme Belyea (21-22). Do you move Blomquist back to his traditional midfielder spot? That works, but what about Dienst and Belyea for one spot?

The local squads also have three goalies — Conner Underwood, Mason Jurcak and Matt Gay — on the all-league squad. That’s another mathematical issue.

Eagle Valley’s Bergen Blomquist helps his team make the playoffs for the first time since 2013. (Daily file photo)

Mort Mulliken | Special to the Daily

It’s a good problem to have and a statement of the level of lacrosse in Eagle County.

Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley both made the playoffs this spring. The Huskies rallied from 4-7 to continue their run of postseason appearances, dating back to 2013, in tact, while the Devils made it for only the second time in school history (2013).

And their path seemed to cross in 2019. Eagle Valley served notice that it would be a playoff team by beating Battle Mountain, 12-11, in March. The Huskies kicked their playoff drive into gear by returning the favor, 11-8, in April.

Meanwhile, it was a rough year for Vail Mountain School with a 4-11 record. However, four of the five Gore Rangers’ all-league selections are underclassmen.